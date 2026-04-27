Projecting the Panthers’ Week 1 Starters After the NFL Draft (Surprises Included)

The Carolina Panthers were busy in the NFL draft, especially in the later rounds, with plenty of trades up and down the draft board. What resulted is what many are calling a second consecutive excellent draft class. We wouldn't go that far, but there are some really good players coming in.

The Panthers had a starting lineup that was totally revamped after a wild free agency period. The draft has upended it once again, and while training camp still awaits for some of these key position battles, we can forecast now what it will probably look like come September.

Panthers' projected lineup for Week 1 after NFL draft

Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter (DL15) during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Panthers selected several players who are going to be in competition for starting roles, including Monroe Freeling, their first selection of the weekend. On offense, here's what we expect things to look like.

On the offensive line, the following starters will emerge:

LT Monroe Freeling

LG Damien Lewis

C Sam Hecht

RG Robert Hunt

RT Taylor Moton

Two rookies starting on the offensive line is a big swing for a team that wants to dominate up front, but the Panthers drafted two really good linemen and signed players to start in their spots (Rasheed Walker and Luke Fortner) for less than $10 million combined, so it's not difficult to move them to the bench.

Bryce Young will be the quarterback, with Chuba Hubbard the starting running back. Out wide, he'll have Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker (slot), and Chris Brazzell II, taking over for the underwhelming Xavier Legette. At tight end, Ja'Tavion Sanders will play.

On the other side, here's what the defensive line will look like:

WLB Jaelan Phillips

LDE Derrick Brown

NT Lee Hunter

RDE Tershawn Wharton

SLB Nic Scourton

Behind them, Devin Lloyd and Trevin Wallace will be the inside linebackers, but don't sleep on Jackson Kuwatch potentially earning a spot, even if we were left confused by that selection on draft day.

Miami (OH) RedHawks linebacker Jackson Kuwatch (33) against the Fresno State Bulldogs | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Behind them, the secondary will be made up of Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson at outside corner, Will Lee at nickel, and Tre'Von Moehrig and Zakee Wheatley at safety. One of Lathan Ransom or Wheatley will beat out Nick Scott, but Wheatley is a better prospect than Ransom was.

The special teams should remain unchanged, but the offense and defense have both undergone incredible transformations from 2025 to 2026 as the Panthers aim to defend their NFC South title this season.