Devin Lloyd Gives Panthers ‘Real Talent’ At All 3 Levels of Defense

Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports was handing out grade late Monday night when it came to the NFL’s first day of the “legal tampering period.” In other words, the football writer took a long look at the early action when it came to teams agreeing to terms with potential unrestricted free agents.

When it came to the reigning NFC South champions, general manager Dan Morgan earned a pair of solid grades for free-agent haul. “The Panthers made a major splash early (Jaelan Phillips) and another one late (Devin Lloyd),” explained Pereles. “Lloyd was outstanding in 2025, racking up five interceptions and playing well against the run, against the pass and even as a pass rusher; his 10 quarterback hits were double his previous career high.”

“This was a player who was so inconsistent,” added Pereles, “that the Jaguars didn't even pick up his fifth-year option. Now, he is the latest addition to what is quietly becoming a solid Panthers defense with some real talent at every level.”

Panthers given high grade in regards to LB Devin Lloyd

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) runs on the field before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While Carolina was given a B-grade for reaching an agreement with Phillips (4 years, $120 million), Pereles gave the Panthers an A-minus when it came to Lloyd—who agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract. The latter was the 27th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft who really blossomed in 2025. Consider the former University of Utah standout’s seasonal grades by Pro Football Focus.

As a rookie, he earned a 48.1 mark. That jumped to 78.1 in 2023 and 76.7 in 2024, and the improving defender finished within the Top 15 when it came the service’s linebacker grades. This past season, only San Francisco’s Fred Warner (93.2) and Detroit’s Jack Campbell (90.2) earned a higher grade in ’25 than Lloyd (88.4). The latter was also tied for 11th on PFF when it came to defending the run for a player at his position. That’s obviously something the Panthers’ defense still needs some work in regards to.

LB Devin Lloyd’s versatility is a major plus

Devin Lloyd 81 TKL, 5 INT, 1 FR 2025 Season Highlights.



The Panthers pay the All-Pro linebacker.



pic.twitter.com/CxmiT1qEI6 https://t.co/bVqKW2Z3Am — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) March 10, 2026

A year ago, Morgan brought in linebacker Christian Rozeboom from the Rams via a one-year deal. He led the club with 122 tackles, but consistency was a problem, and the Panthers still had some issues against the run.

Meanwhile, Lloyd was a pivotal part of the league’s top rushing defense this past season. Add in the fact that he picked off a career-high five passes and it is certainly understandable why Carolina was in hot pursuit of the well-rounder defender.