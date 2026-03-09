Failed Christian Rozeboom Signing Has Panthers Poised to Snag Versatile Chiefs Star

Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus previewed the NFC South with free agency quickly approaching. The Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Atlanta Falcons all finished 8-9. Dave Canales’s won the title on a tiebreaker, the franchise’s first division championship since 2015.

The Panthers still have some big-time needs despite the club’s first playoff appearance since 2017. The team’s biggest issues are on defense. The pass rush is substandard, and the club’s run defense still has a way to go.

Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan on the field before the gsme at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Last offseason, general manager Dan Morgan signed the Los Angeles Rams’ top tackler from 2024 to a one-year contract. He managed to lead Carolina in stops this past season, but his addition didn’t necessarily solve the problem.

Panthers would benefit by adding a two-time Super Bowl champion

Hence, Cameron has the club targeting Kansas City Chiefs’ linebacker Leo Chenal in free agency. At 12:00 pm ET, teams can begin to negotiate with potential unrestricted free agents from other teams. Cameron obviously feels that kicking the tires on a two-time Super Bowl champion could be worthwhile.

“The move to bring in Christian Rozeboom last offseason didn’t pan out,” said Cameron, “leaving the Panthers in need of talent at the center of their defense. They lack significant cap space to offer the top-end options on the market, though. They could still target a high-upside option like Leo Chenal, who profiles as a strong fit to take the next step and lead a defense in 2026.”

A third-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, the 6’3”, 250-pound linebacker has been a solid performer during his four NFL seasons. The former University of Wisconsin defender has only missed three games during his brief pro career, all coming this past season. In 2025, he finished with 54 defensive stops, a pair of sacks, one interception, and two passes defensed.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Leo Chenel would be an asset on defense and special teams

Chenal has very quietly put together a solid career. There have been 193 regular-season tackles, three forced fumbles, seven sacks and one pick. There have also been 25 special teams stops in his 65 regular-season appearances. Speaking of those units, the four-year pro has blocked a pair of field goals and one PAT during his brief career (including playoffs).

It’s also worth noting that Chenal is a veteran of 10 postseason contests, which includes suiting up for three Super Bowls. The two-time NFL champion could be a huge bargain for whatever team adds him to its roster considering his contributions on both defense and special teams.