Do the Panthers Need Another Wide Receiver or Tight End More Desperately?

The Carolina Panthers have had a really hard time finding a tight end since Greg Olsen left. It's not for lack of trying, especially lately. They've drafted one in consecutive years, and some mocks predict another tight end heading to Carolina.

The Panthers also need one more wide receiver in all likelihood. Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker are good, but two receivers do not a depth chart make. They need a reliable WR3, and the options behind those two are not ideal.

With all the pressing needs elsewhere, the Panthers may not be able to address both positions in a meaningful way. Which one should they target?

Do the Panthers need to add a tight end or a receiver more?

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) runs after the catch against Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

When looking at the depth charts, it might be easier to say that the Panthers need a tight end more. They have two good receivers and zero good tight ends. It's not as simple as that, and the numbers might disagree.

Strangely, the Panthers have three tight ends that rank really well across the NFL in passer rating when targeted. Bryce Young's passer rating when throwing to Tommy Tremble is 109.0, 71st among all NFL pass-catchers.

Mitchell Evans is not far behind at 103.9. Ja'Tavion Sanders is at 99.8, and all three rank within the top 105, and that's among every single NFL tight end, wide receiver, and running back. That's pretty stout for an unheralded trio.

The Panthers need one good tight end on the field most of the time. While they don't have a game-breaker there, it does seem like they have somewhat decent options, or at least three players who combine to make up a decent option.

Two wide receivers is good, but there are plenty of plays and formations that require three and sometimes four to be on the field. The Panthers only have two, so the need appears to be a little more pressing there.

Plus, when factoring in how easily the Panthers can find said tight end or wide receiver, the WR has the advantage there, too. They only need a WR3 as opposed to a TE1.

And if the Panthers are not drafting a tight end in round one, which they probably shouldn't do so they can focus on the defense for once, then drafting another mid-round prospect won't solve the problem.

It's much easier to find a WR3 later in the draft than it is to find a TE1. It's also much easier to find one of those in free agency or via trade, so the Panthers should focus on the wide receiver instead of the tight end.

