How Much Did Carolina Panthers Defense Actually Improve In 2025?

The Carolina Panthers were about as bad as you can be on defense in 2024. They gave up the most points in a single season in NFL history, and they set a bunch of other dubious marks.

They knew that improvement was needed if they were going to take a step forward. Sure enough, they did improve, and the team did take a huge step forward, winning eight games and earning a playoff berth.

We can look at the improvements in points per game, yards per game, and specifically rushing yards per game to see how they improved, but those stats lack context sometimes.

The Panthers, for example, liked to grind the clock, so their defense might've given up those points in fewer drives than other NFL teams. EPA, though, does provide more context. So, how much in the advanced analytics did this unit improve?

According to PFF, the Panthers' defense was the seventh-most improved unit among all defenses in 2025. Given the lack of a first-round defensive prospect and the fact that they really didn't land a single star defender in free agency, that is significant.

In 2024, they allowed an astonishing 0.123 EPA per play. In 2025, they still weren't great, but it was down to 0.040 EPA per play. That's a huge improvement.

"Following the 2025 season, the Panthers’ defense definitely isn’t fixed, but it’s heading in the right direction. Any tangible growth would have been an improvement, and the Panthers went from dead last in EPA per play allowed to 23rd in EPA per play allowed," PFF's Thomas Valentine wrote.

Valentine continued, "Pressuring the quarterback is still a struggle for the Panthers. They were second-last in pressure rate in 2025 after bottoming out in 2024."

So where did the improvement come from? The Panthers were highly opportunistic. They were 10th in turnovers, and they allowed the sixth-fewest explosive plays. Valentine says the question now is whether or not they can improve again in 2026.

Assuming the Panthers do spend their first-round pick on defense and continue to address glaring holes in the defense with their cap space, both of which are likely occurrences, then yes, they should improve again.

