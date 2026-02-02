Two Trade Proposals Would Fix Massive Issue with Carolina Panthers Offense

One thing that could help take the Carolina Panthers' offense to the next level is finding an upgrade of some sort in the tight end room. It's been a position that has been virtually non-existent in that aspect of the offense since Greg Olsen walked out the door following the 2019 season.

Carolina has tried to address that in recent drafts with Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, and Mitchell Evans, but are still stuck with little to no receiving production heading into 2026.

Alex Ballantyne of Bleacher Report mentioned a couple of possible trade targets that the Panthers should look into.

Dec 14, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) autographs a jersey after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

"A relatively simple need to fill through the trade market could be at tight end. Tommy Tremble is a solid blocker, but he led all tight ends on the team with 249 receiving yards," he wrote. "There are a few tight ends who are probably underutilized by their current teams. Cole Kmet has been eclipsed by Colston Loveland while Brock Bowers overshadows Michael Mayer in Vegas. Either could lead the Panthers tight end room and give Bryce Young a strong target to work with."

What would the asking price be for Kmet?

I would imagine it would be somewhere in the range of a fourth of fifth-round pick, depending on how much of a market there is out there for him. It may take an extra late round pick to sweeten the deal if a handful of teams get involved, which is still a reasonable price for the Panthers to play for a guy who would immediately upgrade the tight end room and almost certainly have an expanded role in the offense.

What about for Mayer?

My good friend, Alain Poupart, the Miami Dolphins On SI publisher, thinks he would be around the price of a fourth-round pick. It may sound a bit steep for someone who hasn't logged more than 35 receptions for 330 yards in a single season, but he is still on his rookie deal and has a ton of upside. Throwing a fourth rounder Las Vegas' way isn't a bad bet for Dan Morgan to make on a player who was well though of when he came out of college.

