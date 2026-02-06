Exploring the Type of Wide Receiver Bryce Young Needs to Excel

The Carolina Panthers have the makings of a nice wide receiver corps. Tetairoa McMillan is the X, and Jalen Coker is good in and out of the slot. Those are two big-bodied receivers with fairly reliable hands.

Aside from them, what do the Panthers need? Xavier Legette isn't cutting it, and Jimmy Horn is still a raw prospect at this point. What do they need to make Bryce Young's life easier and their offense better?

They need someone who can create yards after catch and can separate. That's a rare breed, but based on all the data, that seems to be what would help Young most.

Every single Panthers' wide receiver is below league average in yards after catch per reception. The league average is 5.2 yards, and McMillan leads Panthers wideouts with 3.8 yards per reception.

That's the first box that should be checked. Young was, on the whole, just below that league average for YAC. He's certainly not struggling like Jalen Hurts or Brock Purdy in that area, but if he had YAC like Jared Goff or Josh Allen, he'd have much better numbers and the offense would be better.

The Panthers could also use some separators. The top wide receiver in terms of separation was McMillan, and he ranked outside the top 80 in that metric. On a side note, Dawson Knox, Cole Kmet, and Kyle Pitts (who should be on Carolina's radar) all ranked in the top 25.

Young has to throw into tighter windows because there's not as much separation. Fortunately, he ranks in the top eight in on-target percentage, but if he had easier throws to make, life would be much easier.

And if the Panthers had YAC receivers who could separate, then Young would be able to throw into open spaces and see a bunch of yards added to his statistical totals without having to do as much work.

For one thing, his numbers and public perception would improve, but the offensive performance would, too. They'd be able to get more explosive passing plays without having to throw the ball deep as often, making scoring easier.

Who is that receiver? John Metchie ranks eighth in the NFL in separation. He's a restricted free agent, but the Panthers could try and get him. He was below average in yards after catch, though.

It will cost them, and it might disrupt some of the development of McMillan and Coker by eating into their targets, but Deebo Samuel would be the perfect player.

He's just outside the top 25 in separation, and he is 57th in yards after catch (which includes RBs who always get YAC) and well above average.

A much cheaper option, though, is JuJu Smith-Schuster. He's a free agent that won't cost as much as Samuel, and he'd be a perfect WR3. He is in the top 31 in separation and ranks 73rd in YAC, but is, again, well above average.

