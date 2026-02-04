NFL May Inadvertently Take Away Huge Panthers Skill With Rule Change

The NFL has been tinkering with the kickoff rules for years, and they recently settled on what is known as the dynamic kickoff. From a kick coverage perspective, this was really good news for the Carolina Panthers.

They were second in the league in average return yardage per kickoff. They were sixth in the NFL in touchback percentage and allowed the third-fewest return yards all season.

The "dirty kickoffs" the Panthers employed with rookie kicker Ryan Fitzgerald worked really well, and it often led to less-than-ideal field position for opponents. It absolutely helped them win some games and ultimately get into the playoffs.

Now, the NFL is planning to once again tweak the rules on kickoffs, and they could inadvertently take away a valuable skill the Panthers had.

Concussion rates on kickoffs were pretty high in 2025. Injuries were the main reason the NFL started changing kickoffs all those years ago, so this isn't all that surprising. If injuries are a concern, the NFL does tend to try to change things.

It's worth noting, however, that the concussion rate on kickoffs in 2025 was lower than it was on kickoffs under the previous format, so the dynamic kickoff worked. They're just trying to see if they can make it better.

Carolina Panthers place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (10) kicks the game winning field goal | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The report that the NFL is considering a change did not mention what changes. It also did not say the dynamic kickoff won't stick around, just that the NFL is mulling over how the league can make it better and safer, most importantly.

"It is unclear what changes the NFL could potentially suggest or implement prior to the 2026 season, but since player safety is always top of mind, it isn't a surprise that an increased concussion rate is causing the league to re-evaluate the dynamic kickoff," Bleacher Report's Mike Chiari wrote.

While player safety is the greatest concern, it would be a little disappointing if the Panthers weren't able to use one of their greatest skills anymore. Kickoffs were one area of the field where the team had an advantage over their opponents most of the time.

