Former Chargers Star Linked to Panthers in Free Agency Matchmaker

When the Carolina Panthers enter free agency, one of the very first things that GM Dan Morgan will occupy his time with is pursuing multiple options to improve the defense's pass rush.

Morgan has made some splashy signings in each of the last two offseasons, inking offensive linemen Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis to a combined $153M in 2024 and then signing veteran safety Tre'von Moehrig and pass rusher TerShawn Wharton to a combined $96M. So don’t be too surprised if the Panthers throw some cash around later this month to address their biggest need.

Wharton had a disappointing season, finishing with just 36 tackles and two sacks in nine games, but he wasn’t the only one. Fellow newcomer Patrick Jones II spent much of the year on the shelf, forcing rookies Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen into expanded roles that they may not have been quite ready for.

One fairly reasonable free agent option is Los Angeles Chargers' free agent Odafe Oweh, who is predicted to land with the Panthers by FOX Sports.

"The Panthers generated an NFL-low 148 quarterback pressures last season, so Oweh would be a major boost in the pass-rushing department. The former first-round pick has registered at least 7.5 sacks in back-to-back seasons, and his 51 pressures in 2025 tied for 29th. Oweh’s presence would be a nice complement to defensive tackle Derrick Brown (5.0 sacks last season) and outside linebacker Nic Scourton (5.0), who flashed promise as a second-round rookie."

Following Week 5, Oweh was traded from the Baltimore Ravens to the Chargers in exchange for a seventh-round pick and safety Alohi Gilman. After getting his feet wet with his new team, Oweh played much better in Jesse Minter's scheme, who is ironically now the new head coach of the Ravens. Perhaps Oweh would be open to returning to Baltimore given the success he had with Minter.

In 12 games with the Chargers, Oweh racked up 28 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks. He also boasted a run defense grade of 64.8 via Pro Football Focus, which is solid, but not quite up to par with where he has been throughout his career. Oweh is a rock solid all-around player who can also help improve Carolina's run defense, which allowed 4.4 yards per carry last season.

According to Spotrac, Oweh is projected to land a deal somewhere in the neighborhood of $57M over three years.