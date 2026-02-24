Panthers Will Let Rico Dowdle Test Free Agency While Perfect Replacement Lurks

Rico Dowdle didn’t close the year out the way he wanted to, seeing a significant dip in carries and lack of production compared to the middle of the season, where he was the bell cow of the Carolina Panthers offense.

Now, after voicing his frustrations and rumors piling up about Dowdle’s departure, the Panthers have to find a replacement, and they might find one of the steals of free agency.

Not only has Dowdle voiced his frustrations, but today at the NFL Combine, Panthers GM Dan Morgan gave a pretty neutral, but telling answer about where he is with Rico Dowdle.

Morgan said, “We’ll see what happens. I wish the best for Rico, if he does go out and find a big deal, but there is always potential; maybe we can bring him back.” Morgan was down the middle on where things are with Dowdle, but even the answer felt like he’s expecting a departure.

A Free Agency "Steal" Could be Dowdle's Replacement

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) rushes for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell had a sneaky good season in 2025 and was dubbed one of the “biggest steals” in free agency by Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay. This could be a perfect replacement if Dowdle does, in fact, find that big deal.

Gainwell was solid for Pittsburgh. He rushed for 537 yards and scored five touchdowns. He shared the backfield with rookie running back Kaleb Johnson and could show similar, if not better, production next to Chuba Hubbard.

Highest Yards per Route Run among RBs in 2025



[min. 150 routes]



1. Bijan Robinson - 2.02

2. Jaylen Warren - 2.01

3. Christian McCaffrey - 1.95

4. Jahmyr Gibbs - 1.83

5. Bucky Irving - 1.74

6. Kenneth Walker - 1.68

7. RJ Harvey - 1.64

8. Kenneth Gainwell - 1.60

9. De'Von Achane…

Kenneth Gainwell is a versatile running back capable of catching passes from the backfield and occasionally lining up in the slot.

This provides Carolina with a receiving threat out of the backfield that Dowdle does not offer. Two of Gainwell’s five touchdowns were receiving scores, both against the Cincinnati Bengals.



Gainwell also brings reliability in terms of availability; he hasn’t missed a game since 2023, and over the last two seasons, he has been available for all 17 games for both the Eagles and the Steelers.

This is obviously important since the Panthers’ running back room was filled with injuries last year, with Hubbard missing some of the season and, obviously, Jonathan Brooks not being able to keep his knees intact.

Gainwell would bring a consistent and reliable presence to the running back room, and a versatility that could open up Dave Canales’s offense even more. Gainwell has seen what winning looks like from his time in Philadelphia, serving as the RB2 to Saquon Barkley.

This signing wouldn’t break the bank either for Carolina; the Panthers could sign Gainwell on a budget deal and potentially have one of the biggest steals of free agency.