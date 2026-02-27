Carolina Panthers' Perfect Free Agent Target Makes Too Much Sense

The Carolina Panthers are likely to sign a few potential starters in free agency. It is unlikely, due to their current cap situation, that they'll splurge quite like they did in 2025, when they signed Tre'von Moehrig, Tershawn Wharton, and others.

Still, they will want some veterans to fill needs as opposed to rookies through the draft, so Dan Morgan will have his eyes on plenty of players. Which one should he really hone in on?

Bradley Chubb is a fun consideration, and Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine just deemed him the best possible free agency addition for the Panthers.

Bradley Chubb rightfully named Panthers' ideal FA addition

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) recovers a fumble by Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers need an edge rusher, but the question remains: Should they splurge in free agency or spend their first-round pick on the position? Neither option is clearly better than the other.

However, with the free agent option, the Panthers would know what they're getting. They, for example, know what Bradley Chubb is capable of. He was dominant in the 2025 matchup between the Panthers and Chubb's Miami Dolphins.

He's also a local product, having attended college at NC State. He played under Ejiro Evero for half a season in Denver. The ties are there, as is the fit. He just makes too much sense for the Panthers to pass on.

B/R's Alex Ballentine agrees. He wrote first that the Panthers have a major need, "It would be borderline shocking if the Panthers didn't do something to address their need for edge-rushers. Rookie Nic Scourton tied with Derrick Brown for the team lead in sacks with five on the season."

He views Bradley Chubb as a potential veteran who can not only play but mentor Princely Umanmielen and Nic Scourton. Chubb will be 30 by Week 1, so he's not the future of the edge. Scourton and Umanmielen are.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes the ball as Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) pressures | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Ballentine also mentioned the connection to Ejiro Evero. Usually, whenever there are ties like this and the NFL media believes a signing makes sense, it doesn't ever happen, especially with the Panthers.

But Chubb just makes way too much sense. He's a good edge rusher, but he won't be as costly or in-demand as Trey Hendrickson, Odafe Oweh, or Khalil Mack. Those three will dominate the market, and Chubb might be a little overlooked.

Combine that with the fact that he fits the defensive scheme, knows the coordinator, is from the area, and already has GM Dan Morgan's attention and you get a match made in heaven.