NFL Exec Reveals Real Reason Panthers Outbid Eagles for Jaelan Phillips

The Carolina Panthers made one of the most surprising moves in free agency on the first day of the legal tampering window. The four-year, $120 million deal for former Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Jaelan Phillips was eye-opening.

For one thing, the Panthers didn't have cap space to pull that off at the time. For another, Phillips got $30 million annually without ever having double-digit sacks in a season. He's also had two season-ending injuries in his career.

But now, one NFL executive has shared their take on exactly why the Panthers went all-out to sign Jaelan Phillips.

Why the Panthers had to sign Jaelan Phillips at all costs

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) walks off the field after win | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers raised eyebrows by spending big on Jaelan Phillips. Some believe he's one of the best free agents signed this year, while others think he carries a major health risk and lack of production. Regardless, most considered it an overpay.

As The Athletic's Mike Sando pointed out, this deal makes sense given what the Panthers went through in 2024 when they were outbid by the New England Patriots for Milton Williams.

"If paying $30 million per year for Jaelan Phillips felt like going over the top one year after getting outbid for Milton Williams, who chose New England over Carolina in 2025 free agency, it’s a plausible theory," he wrote.

But Sando also spoke to an NFL executive about the move. This executive believes the Panthers outbid the Eagles to get Phillips to make up for a 2024 trade they probably regret.

“[Phillips] fits that 26-year-old, second-contract guy who matches your window,” the exec said. “That’s where Maxx Crosby and Trey Hendrickson don’t make as much sense for Carolina. Jaelan kind of allows them to finally replace Brian Burns, who they traded for cents on the dollar.”

The Panthers backed themselves into a corner with that. GM Scott Fitterer turned down a package of two first-round picks for Burns in 2022. Then, he refused to deal Burns at the 2023 trade deadline and did not re-sign him after that.

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) runs the ball during the fourth quarter | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The result was a tag-and-trade to the New York Giants. Carolina got the 2024 39th overall pick, 2024 141st overall pick, and 2025 140th overall pick and also parted with the 2024 166th overall pick.

With those picks, Carolina did the following:

2024 Round 2 (52): Involved in the Jonathon Brooks trade (46 overall)

2024 Round 5 (141): Involved in the Xavier Legette trade ( 32 overall)

2024 Round 5 (155): Involved in the Jonathon Brooks trade (46 overall)

2025 Round 2 (57): Involved in the Nic Scourton trade (51 overall)

2025 Round 5 (140): Cam Jackson, defensive tackle, Florida

Ultimately, the trade was a bust for the Panthers. Burns has been excellent for the Giants, and the Panthers haven't been able to rush the passer. They also got very little for the picks they received, so it was a huge failure.

But by signing Phillips, they've essentially brought in another Burns on a similar timeline and for a similar cost. Phillips doesn't have Burns' sack numbers, but he does have elite pressure rates, so there's certainly cause for optimism finally.