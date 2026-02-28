NFL Insider Not Sold on Bryce Young's Future: Fair or Foul?

Talk about previewing the 2026 season? Seth Walder of ESPN is already looking ahead to who will be each team’s starting quarterback in September. “In this case,” explained Walder, “I am specifically predicting who will be the Week 1 starter for next season. That means even the Chiefs—with Patrick Mahomes coming off an injury—are very much a question mark here.

There are obviously quite a few easy answers. Via Walder, 23 of the 32 clubs have their starting signal-caller “locked in.” That includes Carolina Panthers’ field general Bryce Young, who didn’t exactly get a ringing endorsement from this writer regarding his long-term future with the organization.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Poona Ford (95) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Panthers’ QB Bryce Young Has Been Inconsistent to Date

“The pendulum on how much the Panthers should believe in Young continued to swing back and forth in 2025,” said Walder, “as it has for his entire career. On one hand, Young led the Panthers to the playoffs and looked quite improved at times. But he also had his share of down moments. He ended the season with a 47.6 QBR (22nd best) and only 5.7 yards per dropback—nothing to write home about.”

“He showed enough to be the starter again in 2026,” added Walder, “and have his fifth-year option picked up in 2027. But the Panthers should be hesitant to commit to Young beyond that until he shows more growth.”

Josh Sweat unblocked gotta be terrifying for Bryce Youngpic.twitter.com/lcFhewvdwy — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) September 14, 2025

The three-year pro certainly had his ups and downs in 2025. After finishing strong a year ago, Young and the team stumbled out of the gate. An 0-2 start by Dave Canales’s club saw the first overall pick in the 2023 draft turn over the ball five times in his first five quarters of action.

Turnovers Continue to be an Issue for Bryce Young

Young finished the season hitting on 63.6 percent of his throws for 3,011 yards and 23 touchdowns, but also gave up the football 15 times. In the wild card loss to the Rams, he served a first-quarter interception. However, he finished the afternoon with 264 yards through the air, threw for one score and ran for another in a heartbreaking 34-31 loss.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) and quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrate after a play during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Walder’s assessment of Young is more than fair given his up-and-down performance in ’25, Hence, 2026 should prove to be a very important year for Young as a passer He has the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in wideout Tetairoa McMillan, and a rising performer in wide receiver Jalen Coker.

Offensive coordinator Brad Idzikk has inherited the play-calling duties from Canales, and it will be interesting to see his philosophy compared to the head coach.