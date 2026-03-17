New Panthers Mock Draft Renders Rasheed Walker Signing Redundant

On Monday, Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt chimed in with his NFL mock draft and made an interesting observation when it came to the defending NFC South champions.

Dan Morgan’s 2026 free-agent class includes edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, linebacker Devin Lloyd, center Luke Fortner, and well-traveled quarterback Kenny Pickett. The Carolina Panthers also recently add another piece to the offensive line.

For now, Rasheed Walker fills a hole at left tackle for the Panthers

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Despite that latter move, Klatt has the Carolina Panthers opting for massive tackle Kadyn Proctor of the University of Alabama. “Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu seems likely to miss the entire 2026 season,” explained Klatt, “after rupturing his patellar tendon in the Panthers’ playoff loss to the Rams. While the Panthers just recently signed Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker, it’s still smart for them to get as much protection in front of quarterback Bryce Young. Proctor’s an athletic left tackle considering his tremendous size.”

Walker did sign a one-year, $10 million contract with Carolina. He is also coming off a season in which he was Pro Football Focus’ 53rd graded tackle with a career-low 63.0 grade. The 2022 seventh-round draft choice is basically a one-year fix, at least for now.

However, consider this. It’s worth noting that earlier this month, Jordan Reid of ESPN released a two-mock draft and had the Los Angeles Chargers opting for the massive blocked with the 22nd overall pick. However, he also points out something that could be very significant when it comes to Proctor and whether the Panthers could actually add the Crimson Tide product.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Could Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor be worth a gamble?

“There was a true 50-50 split among scouts at the combine on the 6’7”, 352-pound Proctor,” stated Reid, “with some thinking he was a first-rounder and others seeing him as a Day 2 prospect. There is also debate on his position, with Proctor playing tackle in college but able to kick inside to guard…”

There is obviously another train of thought, if the Panthers did opt to select Proctor in the draft regardless of the round. Could the team look at him or another tackle as the eventual replacement for Ikwonu, who will be coming off a serious injury? If not, there are those who feel who could wind up at the guard position.

The Panthers’ depth on the offensive line was severely tested last season. Veteran interior blockers Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen are unsigned and tackle Yosh Nijman has retired. Hence, the addition of Proctor could mean a lot of different things for the NFC South champion should they go in that direction.