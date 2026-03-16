Panthers Signing Rasheed Walker Puts Writing on the Wall for This Carolina Veteran

The Carolina Panthers signed Rasheed Walker. Curiously, it's only a one-year deal for $10 million. In terms of salary, it's a steal for one of the best offensive linemen available this offseason. But it is obviously a short-term investment.

Many will point to the fact that Ikem Ekwonu, whom Walker is replacing, is out for one year, so the Panthers aren't bringing in a successor but a stopgap. However, while this may be part of the equation, the Panthers also probably couldn't afford to give him multiple years.

The salary cap space this year was very low, and the Panthers spent a ton on players like Jaelan Phillips, Devin Lloyd, and Walker. They may have had to backload those deals, making it harder to sign Walker for a long time.

But one thing seems very likely. The writing is on the wall for Ekwonu.

Rasheed Walker signing likely means the end for Ikem Ekwonu

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) looks on before the game | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Next year, neither Rasheed Walker nor Ikem Ekwonu will be under contract. They both hit free agency. The Panthers could cut Ekwonu this year since he's not going to play, but that would incur a massive dead cap hit and save no money.

Still, the writing is on the wall. The Panthers signed Walker as a one-year stopgap, and they may end up extending him in the offseason. They will probably draft a tackle to develop behind Walker this year, and he could be the future.

Either way, there are so many outcomes where someone not named Ekwonu is the starting left tackle in 2027 and beyond. He was solid, but he was inconsistent and struggled more as a pass-blocker than a run-blocker.

The Panthers can draft someone. They can sign Walker again. They can sign someone else in free agency that's not coming off a major, significant injury. There are options for other left tackles.

For Ekwonu, there's still hope, but the Panthers won't know anything about how he can perform in a game, and the risk is too high for a long-term deal after presumably not playing in over a year and a half. Someone will sign him, but it'll be for one year and low money.

It's unfortunate, because he likely would've been extended had he not gotten hurt. But the Panthers can't afford to take a flier on a player who may not be the same ever again when the alternative paths forward are much safer and smarter.