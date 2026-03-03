Carolina Panthers Pick Ikem Ekwonu Replacement Surprisingly Early in Mock Draft

The NFL draft is inching closer and closer, with the scouting combine taking place this past weekend. With only 51 days left until the draft, mocks are releasing more and more often, and the latest has the Carolina Panthers going in a surprising direction in round one.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid released his mock draft for rounds one and two on Tuesday, and instead of giving the Panthers some defensive help (like he should’ve). Reid went with offensive line help, drafting Utah OL Spencer Fano with the 19th pick in the NFL draft.

Fano has played the majority of snaps at right tackle in his career at Utah, but he can move around and play any spot on the line, so in theory, this could give Carolina some reinforcements since Ikem Ekwonu may not play at all in 2026.

In his explanation, Reid gave a telling hint of why he went with the offensive line, saying that the “buzz at the combine was that the Panthers would address that need through free agency or trade,” referring to pass rush, of course.

The Problem With This Mock

If that actually is the case and what GM Dan Morgan is planning, then sure, offensive line depth is never wrong, but the problem is the Panthers shouldn’t be going after pass rushers in free agency or via trade; Carolina should find some young talent that’s cost-friendly for the next few years.

Not only is drafting an edge rusher beneficial for salary cap purposes, but it's also beneficial cause this class of pass rushers is deep, and one or multiple of them should be available to Carolina at 19.

Carolina’s top priority when it comes to offensive line should be to retain Cade Mays and then fill in any other gaps with quality free agent signings. Bringing in some veteran OL help with experience could be extremely beneficial for Bryce Young and the offense.

Who Carolina Should Draft Instead

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn defensive lineman Keldric Faulk (DL38) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There’s certainly been some movement as far as where prospects rank after the scouting combine concluded, but these edge rushers still all have awesome qualities and high motors. Here are a few that Carolina should draft instead of drafting offensive line help.

Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Faulk didn’t go through all the testing at the combine, but did excel in the tests he did go through, which were the vertical jump and the broad jump. Faulk showed off his 35-inch vertical and 9.9 broad jump. Faulks combine grade suggests that he’ll be a good starter within two seasons.

Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk says he and the Panthers spent a lot of time watching his tape. All about ball. pic.twitter.com/pYrGsy06R9 — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) February 25, 2026

At Auburn, his tape in 2025 wasn’t what it was in 2024, but in the last two seasons, he’s recorded 53 solo tackles and nine sacks, which isn’t bad at all.

Zion Young, Missouri

Young has flown under the radar at times with this deep class of edge rushers, but he’s more than capable of breaking a game. Young’s combine grade was a 6.40, with his prediction being that he’ll be a good starter within two years of his NFL career.

Zion Young - EDGE - Missouri

6’5 262



➕Career 20.0 TFLs/ 10.0 Sacks

➕Two year starter

➕Prototype length and frame

➕Motor and Effort



➖Pass Rush plan and sequencing

➖Pad level

➖Lacks ideal fluidity



Overall: Young is long and toolsy. Violent against the run and sets a… pic.twitter.com/fVL3JtlXgA — Omari (@OmariiBrown) February 13, 2026

In Missouri, Young was super productive for the Tigers, recording 20 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks on the season. He also forced two fumbles along the way.

R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

While traditionally undersized for an EDGE, R Mason Thomas has a motor and bend around the edge that makes up for it. He tested well at the combine, running a 4.67 40-yard dash.

At Oklahoma he was the closer on defense, thriving in huge moments, on the season he recorded 18 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks, he also ran back a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Thomas’s NFL combine grade suggests he’ll be an average starter, but with his speed and bend, he can give linemen some real trouble.

R Mason Thomas is one of my “no matter what” prospects in this draft. My 15th overall player - lots of Harold Landry vibes to his game. pic.twitter.com/nORIWRynpw — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTuls) February 14, 2026

This also could be a second-round pick for Carolina, even in this mock draft where Spencer Fano is selected in the first round, Thomas is projected to be picked 51st by Carolina, Theres a good chance he doesnt fall that far though

Final Thoughts

The offensive line is crucial, and it has to be addressed if Carolina wants to succeed, but it shouldn’t be the top priority when the Panthers were dead last in quarterback hits in 2025.