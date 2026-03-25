Both Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd Present Major Risks For Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have been heavy spenders in free agency so far, and for good reason. The defensive additions should help Carolina make a massive jump next season, with great talent at all three levels of the defense now.

A large portion of the Panthers’ spending came from two signings: edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd. Phillips signed a 4-year $210 million deal, and Devin Lloyd signed a 3-year $42 million deal. Both players add much better talent, experience, and leadership to a Panthers defense that needed a facelift.

The Panthers’ defense is widely considered to be one of the most improved units in the NFL, most recently by PFF. In their “most improved NFL units after free agency” list, the Panthers’ defense was the final inclusion, but with these notable upgrades come major risks, as PFF points out for both Phillips and Lloyd.

PFF’s Risks Behind Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd Signings

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) walks through the tunnel prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Phillips’ inability to stay on the field

Jaelan Phillips can generate pressure as good as anyone in the NFL. The problem is that Phillips has a history of major injuries. One may counter that argument by noting that Phillips did play all 17 games last season, but it’s his first full season since 2022.

Phillips has dealt with back-to-back season-ending injuries before, tearing his Achilles in 2023 and his ACL in 2024. If there’s one thing no one can question about Phillips, it’s his mental toughness.

Lloyd’s Little Experience Playing at an Elite Level

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) during AFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2025 was a career year for Devin Lloyd, tying for second d in the NFL in interceptions, earning second-team All-Pro honors, and now earning his multi-year deal with the Panthers.

Lloyd was a first-round pick in 2022, and PFF makes the case that since he didn’t play like a first-rounder until 2025, it could be hard to rely on him to remain consistently great.

Why Both Moves Are Worth the Risk

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) walks off the field after win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Panthers could’ve waited till next month’s NFL draft to find an edge rusher or linebacker who can start immediately, but with Carolina literally having the worst pass rush in the NFL last season, swinging big makes sense for the Panthers when looking at the Jaelan Phillips signing. Phillips believes he can record a lot of sacks next season; now it’s on him to produce.

As for Devin Lloyd’s deal, the Panthers had to address the linebacker spot and bring some help to the overall pass coverage. Lloyd can be effective in both pass defense and run defense. Not only does the fit with Devin Lloyd make sense for GM Dan Morgan, but signing an All-Pro for less than $15 million per year is an absolute steal.