Official Carolina Panthers Rooting Guide for Super Bowl 60

The Super Bowl is this Sunday, and for the ninth straight year, it has nothing to do with the Carolina Panthers. They'll once again be sitting at home, though for the first time in a long time, it feels like that drought will end sooner rather than later.

But for the time being, how should Panthers fans root in this game? There are always rooting interests even if the teams seemingly have nothing to do with a fan's team, and in Super Bowl 60, there are cases to be made for either team.

The case for the Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes the ball past Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Rozeboom | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The case for the New England Patriots is simple: Drake Maye. The quarterback grew up a Panthers fan. He's a Charlotte native who adored the Cam Newton-led teams, and he has pictures in Panthers gear from that time. He even attended Super Bowl 50.

He also went to UNC, and plenty of Panthers fans are also UNC fans. He's the first UNC QB to start a Super Bowl, and so a large chunk of the Panther fan base is getting to experience their college QB being in the Super Bowl for the first time.

The Panthers also have connections to edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, passing game coordinator Thomas Brown, senior defensive assistant Ben McAdoo, and offensive line assistant Robert Kugler.

Plus, if for no other reason, the Panthers and Seahawks had a pseudo-rivalry during the Newton/Russell Wilson era. Some fans hated the Hawks during that time. It may also be painful to see a former Panthers castoff QB (Sam Darnold) win it all.

The case for the Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) scrambles against the Carolina Panthers | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The case for the Seahawks comes down to whether or not the above point matters. If you don't care that Sam Darnold was in the building for two years and is now about to win a title, then root for the Seahawks. The clearest connection is to Darnold, who is easy to root for.

Unlike Baker Mayfield, he speaks fondly of his time with the team, even though he was pretty bad. The Seahawks also have former Panthers on their staff: wide receiver coach Frismon Jackson, passing game coordinator Jake Peetz, and assistant special teams coach Devin Fitzsimmons.

Additionally, there's still some leftover animosity from the Tom Brady Patriots era. Even though Brady and Bill Belichick are gone, and there are virtually no members left from those teams, it's still hard to root for the Pats.

Who should you root for?

As much leftover animosity as there is for the Patriots, for the Panthers, the leftovers should be from the Seahawks. Seeing Sam Darnold win a Super Bowl would sting knowing we had him for cheap, and Drake Maye is an awesome QB who has loved the Panthers. I'm rooting for New England.

