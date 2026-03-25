The Panthers Could Trade Pick 19 For Any Number of Upgrades, Including an Eagles WR

The Carolina Panthers have exhausted pretty much all their options in free agency. With $5.2 million left in cap space, it's highly unlikely that they'll be able to sign anyone after a major spending spree.

The draft looms, but any upgrades between then and now will primarily be done by way of trade, and there are plenty of good trades the Panthers could make. Teams have to give to get, though.

What could the Panthers give? Their roster isn't exactly brimming with expendable talent right now, so what's their best asset? While PFF revealed other teams as having a good player to use in trades, for the Panthers, it's a pick.

Trade the 19th pick? For the Panthers, it might be their best trade option

Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan on the field before the gsme at Bank of America Stadium | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If the Panthers want to make substantial upgrades, they might have to go the trade route. They've done excellent work in free agency, but anyone who believes the roster is elite or complete is fooling themselves.

What if they traded the 19th pick? PFF's John Kosko seemingly implies that the type of upgrades the Panthers need are going to be harder to find now that they're not picking in the top 10.

"The Panthers made the playoffs but now sit at No. 19 overall with clear needs across the defense and a continued need to add weapons for Bryce Young," Kosko said.

Of course, the analyst did say that the draft is pretty deep at certain "premium positions," most notably at edge rusher and linebacker. "This pick offers significant flexibility — whether that’s moving up for a blue-chip talent or trading down to acquire multiple Day 2 selections," he added.

The Panthers could move down from 19, recoup even more assets, and still land an impact player at positions they need. They can always use more edge rushers, and linebacker help remains a need. What if they traded down for Jake Golday, Jacob Rodriguez, Cashius Howell, or TJ Parker?

The alternative, which is also viable, is to trade the pick for a player ahead of the draft. "Dealing the pick could also bring back proven veterans or additional draft capital to address holes on both sides of the ball while accelerating the team’s next step forward," Kosko concluded.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) can't make catch during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Panthers need, as Kosko mentioned, more weapons for Bryce Young. A certain Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver, AJ Brown, is constantly in trade talks, and there's a sense he might be traded this summer.

The Panthers could get ahead of the competitors and offer a package including the 19th pick for Brown. This would fix the offense and, barring the inclusion of a defensive player, leave the defense in the shape it's currently in, which is to say that it would be just fine.

They'd be hurting for draft capital in the next couple of years, but Brown is elite, and adding him would truly make them legitimate title contenders in the NFC.