Proposed Panthers-Jaguars Trade Would Be Music to Bryce Young's Ears

Right now, the Carolina Panthers have two solid wide receivers in Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. Aside from that, Bryce Young's pass-catchers are underwhelming, to put it mildly.

Xavier Legette looks like a bust. John Metchie III has never recorded over 300 yards in a season. Ja'Tavion Sanders, Tommy Tremble, and Mitchell Evans average 236 yards per season. Chuba Hubbard isn't a receiving back.

David Moore, Brycen Tremayne, and the other stragglers aren't moving the needle. There are still ways to get Young a more talented or productive weapon, though. For starters, Deebo Samuel's right there in free agency.

They could draft KC Concepcion or another player in the NFL draft. There are also trades to still be made, and one proposal gives the Panthers a former first-round draft pick who'd totally change their offense.

Panthers linked to Brian Thomas Jr. in trade rumors

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown run against the Carolina Panthers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It remains highly unlikely that the Jaguars will trade Brian Thomas Jr. His value is very low, and he is one year removed from a dominant season. However, the pecking order has shifted, and Travis Hunter will be doing more receiving work next year when healthy.

According to Yahoo! Sports' James Dator, that could force the Jags' hand. "The core issue here is that the Jaguars want more draft capital to recoup some of the cost from trading up for Travis Hunter in 2025 — but also that BTJ was extremely underwhelming in Liam Coen’s first year as head coach," Dator said.

Year-to-year variance isn't hugely surprising, but such a dropoff after a change in offensive philosophy could be indicative of Thomas not fitting with the new scheme. If that's the case, then they should trade him.

As a result, we saw Parker Washington emerge as the team’s top receiver, and then Jacksonville made a deal at the deadline for Jakobi Meyers, which cemented their receiver corps," Dator continued. "Factor in Hunter coming back from injury to play a bigger role, and it puts BTJ on the outside looking in."

Dator listed six NFL teams as potential landing spots: The Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, and New England Patriots.

The Panthers would likely need to overpay, at least relative to his current value, to convince the Jaguars to give up on Thomas Jr. If they did, though, it'd give them such a good offense. Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, and Brian Thomas Jr. is a scary trio.

The Panthers could send Xavier Legette (to give the Jags back a weapon and give him a chance to restart with a change of scenery), and a 2029 first-round pick to get it done. It would be costly, but it'd help Bryce Young take the next step, too.