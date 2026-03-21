Proposed Trade Between Panthers, 49ers Provides Risky Upgrade for Carolina

The Carolina Panthers have mostly addressed their issues in free agency. There are very few spots that need a new starter, except maybe safety. Otherwise, the team is improbably in good shape.

There are some positions on the field that could stand to be upgraded or that need some more depth. Wide receiver is a prime example. The Panthers are set with Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker.

Beyond that? Not ideal. Xavier Legette hasn't panned out, and neither has new FA signing John Metchie. The Panthers have a WR1, WR2, and then some WR4s and WR5s. They need one more good pass-catcher.

They could draft someone, but they've been insanely aggressive in the pre-draft window. Why stop now? Why not try to trade for someone who had 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns the last time he was fully healthy?

Panthers-49ers trade proposal for Brandon Aiyuk brings upgrade with major risks

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) just misses a pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The 49ers are going to move on from Brandon Aiyuk. The relationship is totally fractured, and for good reason. He appeared not to care at all in the last year. He didn't do his rehab and didn't communicate with the team.

It's a little shocking he hasn't been released, but the 49ers stated he had taken his last snap with the team. The Panthers could swoop in and trade for him. His value is at an all-time high, and the team trading for him would have all the leverage.

"Aiyuk is still on the team, and while a release with a post-June 1 designation still feels likely, the 49ers may be holding out for a trade. They'd probably settle for a minimal return," Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox wrote.

There are a couple of factors that would influence what once was a fairly hefty trade price. The 49ers have little leverage because they want him gone, but he does have a four-year, $120 million contract hanging over his head.

At the start, Aiyuk's not worth much. The Panthers could up the offer, though, to get the 49ers to eat some if not all of the money. They'd probably be inclined to take whatever they can get for him since they want him gone and he doesn't want to stick around.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) catches the ball during warmups | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

They could offer a 2027 third-round pick, and that would probably do it. However, as mentioned, there's a big risk. If Aiyuk wasn't interested in getting healthy or communicating with his team that is a perennial contender, is he going to be locked in with the Panthers?

Dave Canales is good, but he's no Kyle Shanahan. Bryce Young is on the way up, but he's not Brock Purdy right now. Aiyuk would be in a slightly worst situation, and he didn't seem to care about his career in a better one.

Therein lies the risk, but Aiyuk would be an excellent upgrade. He's, when healthy, very good, and a trio of Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, and Brandon Aiyuk is hard to beat.