Panthers Defender Expected to be Cut, Hailed as ‘Notable’ Addition to FA Market

Free agency has slowed down considerably as NFL teams prepare for April’s draft. However, there’s still talent out on the open market and that number could increase sooner than later.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report listed seven players who could be released by their current teams. One of those was a performer that general manager Dan Morgan who added last offseason to fix the team’s pass rush.

OLB Patrick Jones II’s 2025 season was plagued by injuries

“Linebacker Patrick Jones was a marquee free-agent signing for the Carolina Panthers last offseason,” said Knox. “The former Minnesota Vikings standout was coming off a 39-tackle, seven-sack season and signed a two-year, $15 million deal to join the Panthers. While the 27-year-old started all four games in which he appeared last season, he underwent season-ending back surgery in October.”

Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Patrick Jones II (91) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) on third down late in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While Carolina would undoubtedly love to see Jones healthy and playing up to his potential in 2026,” added Knox, “it may be forced to move on. The Panthers added several new pieces to their defense in early free agency, including linebacker Devin Lloyd and edge-rusher Jaelan Phillips.”

The latter, who played for both the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles this past season, signed a four-year, $120 million deal with the reigning NFC South champions. Lloyd, a first-time Pro Bowler in 2025, inked a three-year, $42 million contract with Dave Canales’s club.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws the ball as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) attempts to block during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Addition of Jaelan Phillips could make Patrick Jones II expendable

Keep in mind that the Panthers also used Day 2 draft choices a year ago on pass-rushing help in second-rounder Nic Scourton (2-Texas A&M)—who tied for the team lead with five sacks—and Princely Umanmielen (3-Mississippi). Both figure to benefit from the presence of Phillips, who played in a combined 18 games (including playoffs) with two teams.

Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Nic Scourton (11) reacts in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Canales’s club could benefit financially by parting ways with the five-year pro. “The Panthers now have just $5.1 million in effective cap space,” explained Knox, “and they could save $4.8 million by releasing Jones. He'll be a player to watch as Carolina navigates the raft and continues reloading its defense.”

Jones showed in 2024 that he can be an effective rotational player and pass-rusher,” added Knox. “He’ll turn just 28 in September, and he should again be healthy in 2026. He may have even returned for Carolina had the Panthers gone a bit deeper into the postseason.”

It’s safe to say that Morgan has an interesting decision to make. The team saw veteran D.J. Wonnum leave for Detroit, and Carolina’s pass rush has been a sore spot for far too long. Keeping Jones would not be a bad thing, to say the least.