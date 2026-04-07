Panthers Named Ideal Landing Spot For Dexter Lawrence Amid Giants Rumors

Though the frequency has slowed way down, there are still some mock drafts that predict the Carolina Panthers will take a defensive tackle with the 19th pick. The idea of pairing a stud with Derrick Brown is admittedly tantalizing, even if there are bigger needs.

What about using the 19th pick to trade for an established and very good defensive tackle? It's a much more costly play to upgrade the interior, but it's also a safer bet than a rookie, especially one with question marks like Peter Woods.

To that end, Dexter Lawrence just requested a trade, and the Panthers were named an ideal landing spot for the Pro Bowl IDL.

Panthers linked to Dexter Lawrence after trade request from Giants

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) runs onto the field | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dexter Lawrence wants out, and he's willing to skip mandatory camp and other things this offseason to work his way off of the New York Giants. Could he land with the Panthers?

According to Yahoo! Sports staff, the answer is yes. The Panthers were named alongside the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings as good destinations for Lawrence.

"Carolina needs help on its defensive line, and really needs to add talent to that side of the ball overall. Lawrence checks those boxes, and he’d be a matchup nightmare playing alongside incumbent anchor DT Derrick Brown," they wrote.

They continued, "The Panthers also signed edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency. They don’t have much cap space, but they may decide that one of the best ways to help Bryce Young continue developing is having a staunch defense under Ejiro Evero’s command."

This would undoubtedly give the Panthers the best IDL duo in the NFL, as both Lawrence and Derrick Brown are borderline All-Pro talents. It would more than make up for the loss of A'Shawn Robinson, too.

It would be immensely costly. It may not require the 19th pick, but it'd take a whole lot else. Bleacher Report pitched several possible trade packages, and they were all costly. For the Panthers, it'd probably require an early pick in 2027 and a player.

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) reacts during the fourth quarter | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Panthers don't have the money to absorb Lawrence's contract, even if it was just restructured. The Panthers would likely need to include Tershawn Wharton and another pick or two as incentive to take on Wharton's deal, but that would help clear a lot of space.

It would be costly, but there's hardly a better defensive tackle available, and it would give the Panthers even more freedom in the NFL draft.