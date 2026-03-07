Carolina Panthers Cannot Afford to Draft Clemson IDL Peter Woods
The NFL draft is now less than 50 days away, and with the scouting combine still fresh on everyone’s mind, there’s still more and more intel coming out about different prospects.
Whether it's how they interviewed, how much a player’s stock has risen, or, in some cases, whether scouts are divided on where a player should be drafted, this applies to Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods. This makes the idea of the Carolina Panthers drafting Woods less enticing than it may have been before the scouting combine.
In almost any mock draft someone finds, Woods is projected as a first-round pick, even being projected to Carolina in some, and there’s a case to be made for it.
He’s really athletic for his 6’2, 298-pound frame and has been seen as someone with really high upside, but even so, there are some scouts who don’t see him as a first-round talent.
Potential Reasons Scouts are Split On Peter Woods
Combine Related Reasons
There are multiple reasons a player could have mixed reviews on him from scouts post-combine. For Woods, it’d have to be either his interviews or something about his measurements that left scouts divided on him.
Woods didn’t participate in on-field workouts at the combine, as he elected to work out at Clemson’s pro-day on March 12th. Woods did take the podium at the combine and did interview with the Carolina Panthers there as well.
His Lack of Production at Clemson
Woods, as a prospect, has been looked at as a player who’s really athletic and has physical traits that other IDL don’t have, but at Clemson, his production didn’t match the physical freak type of scouting report.
In 2025, he recorded just nine solo tackles in 10 games played, and just two sacks on the year as well, its pedestrian numbers for a prospect who does clearly have talent, so maybe scouts are wary on that aspect of his prospect profile.
Wood did have a really solid 2024, with 18 solo tackles and three sacks, but even with more tackles, the lack of sack production could be a red flag for some organizations, and a major red flag to Panthers GM Dan Morgan.
Why Carolina Shouldn't Draft Peter Woods
Carolina's most glaring weakness was getting pressure on opposing QBs, and Peter Woods' inability to consistently find pressure in college could be the deciding factor in why Dan Morgan wouldn't draft him.
There are other defensive linemen and edge rushers who better fit the Panthers' needs, and while Woods does have a ton of ability, Carolina doesn't have time to take a chance on potential; the Panthers need production.
Preston is an experienced sports writer focusing on NFL, College Football, NBA, and MMA topics. He is a passionate Charlotte and Oklahoma sports fan and graduated from the University of Science and Arts Oklahoma in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications degree with a focus in journalism.