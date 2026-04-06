Panthers Predicted To Trade for Former Chargers Bust on Draft Night

It is looking more and more likely that the Carolina Panthers are going to take a pass-catcher in the first round of the NFL draft. Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, and Kenyon Sadiq are all plausible selections.

That makes it clear that the Panthers still have a need at pass-catcher. Tight end is a mess, and wide reciever is a mess behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, so more help is definitely needed.

They could also trade the 19th pick for an established weapon. If they do that, let's hope they trade it for a better wide receiver than the one ESPN's Bill Barnwell believes they should.

Panthers predicted to trade 19th pick for Quentin Johnston

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) reacts after scoring | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

ESPN's Bill Barnwell is predicting that the Panthers will (or should) trade down from the 19th pick to the 22nd with the Los Angeles Chargers. On paper, this is a pretty good idea, but the Panthers don't get much value.

They land former first-round pick Quentin Johnston and the 22nd pick for the 19th pick. They don't add any more draft capital. "This is a way for Dan Morgan's team to get out of Day 1 of the draft with both a playmaker and a new starter on the defensive side of the ball," Barnwell said.

Barnwell continued, "The Panthers have targeted supersized receivers for their diminutive quarterback, and the 6-foot-4 Johnston fits the bill here. Drops have obviously been a concern, but Johnston can make contested catches and offers downfield explosiveness."

The problem here is that Johnston doesn't offer much that the Panthers don't already have. They have Xavier Legette, a tall draft bust who hasn't panned out and struggles with drops. They don't need another.

What they need is a wide receiever with a different archetype than the ones they currently have, since all three of their starting wideouts are over 6'3". That's why Makai Lemon or Jordyn Tyson would make more sense.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) reacts after making a 60-yard reception | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

It makes sense for the Panthers to trade down and add a receiver at the same time, and if that receiver is already an NFL player, that's fine. They just should be a good NFL player, not a draft bust. They have one of those at WR3 and WR4 already.

Maybe Johnston could be a reclamation project, but if Carolina's trading the 19th pick for him and the 22nd pick, they should also get back another pick or two in the draft to compensate for the risk they're taking.