Panthers Named Top Landing Spot for Commanders Star To Replace Xavier Legette

It's probably time to put an end to the Xavier Legette experiment. Drafted with visions of being the Carolina Panthers' WR1, Legette has slipped to WR3 and could be replaced by John Metchie in that role this season.

He just hasn't panned out. He doesn't have good hands, isn't dynamic with the ball, and sometimes struggles to separate. Nothing on tape suggests he's capable of much greater play, so the Panthers should call it.

The main reason they're not is because they don't have anyone. Metchie is a long-shot flyer, but the rest of the WRs aren't very good. What if the Panthers signed someone to replace him? One insider believes they're the perfect fit for someone still available.

Deebo Samuel to the Panthers gets another insider's seal of approval

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) makes a catch | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Mina Kimes was the first to pitch the idea of Deebo Samuel in a Panthers uniform. Others have joined in since then. It would be a tricky move with the salary cap, but stranger things have happened (this offseason, even).

Add theScore's Brendan Deeg to the list. Of the remaining free agents, he believes Samuel is one of the best on the market, and he believes the Panthers are almost too perfect a fit, "despite all those" signings they already made.

"The Xavier Legette experiment may be on its last leg, as the 2024 first-round pick hasn't delivered the production that the Panthers hoped for. Samuel would bring a catch-and-run dimension to the Carolina's offense, complementing Tetairoa McMillan's deep-threat ability in the process," Deeg opined.

We wrote this offseason about needing a YAC threat, and we pitched JuJu Smith-Schuster as an elite YAC+separation combo artist. Samuel was always a good option there, too, just more expensive.

But at this point, his initial price tag might have come way down. Now, he's been on the market for almost a month, and there's been virtually no interest.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) practices | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

"The 30-year-old is coming off a bounce-back season with the Commanders in which he recorded 727 yards on 72 catches and his 53.5% receiving success rate was much higher than his 2024 mark of 40.7%," Deeg concluded. "The former All-Pro wideout would add a nice wrinkle to the Panthers' offense."

The Panthers haven't had that type of receiver since trading DJ Moore. All of their pass-catchers are pretty pedestrian when it comes to both separation and YAC, making Samuel an ideal addition to an offense that still needs some explosiveness.