Panthers RB Depth Chart Projection After AJ Dillon Addition: What Changes?

The big moves are likely already behind us, but Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan is still hard at work, now fine-tuning the roster with some quality depth pieces. Wednesday afternoon, veteran free agent running back AJ Dillon agreed to terms with the team, according to multiple reports.

In 67 career games, Dillon has rushed for 2,488 yards and 16 touchdowns on 609 carries.

How does this move impact the rest of the Panthers' running back room? Here's my new RB depth chart projection, which includes Dillon.

No. 1: Chuba Hubbard

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The signing doesn't really impact Hubbard all that much, except for the fact that he won't have to be used on third downs nearly as much. Hubbard is certainly capable of hammering it in between the guards in short-yardage situations, but there's no need to add on extra wear and tear when you have a big, 247-pound back that can do it. Hubbard is the clear-cut No. 1 back, and unlike last season, he won't be challenged for that title.

No. 2A: Jonathon Brooks

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (24) during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Brooks? Yes, but by the slightest of margins. The Panthers haven't been able to truly figure out what they have in the former second-rounder because of the back-to-back season-ending injuries. The clock is ticking on his rookie contract, so if he's healthy, I have a feeling Dan Morgan and Dave Canales want to take a good, long, hard look at him.

No. 2B: AJ Dillon

Jul 24, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back AJ Dillon (29) poses during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

For the first time in seemingly forever, the Panthers finally have a true short-yardage/goal-line back. Mike Davis is really the last one, but even he saw his role change when Christian McCaffrey went down. Dillon fits right into this run-first, downhill attack, and because of it, could end up having one of the best years of his career if he stays healthy. He missed all of 2024 with a neck injury and was buried on the depth chart in Philadelphia this past season, playing in just seven games, totaling 12 carries for 60 yards.

No. 4: Trevor Etienne

Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Trevor Etienne (23) carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Because I see Brooks and Dillon splitting that second and third role, I'm listing Etienne as the fourth-best option. There's a pretty sizable gap between those two and the soon-to-be second-year man out of Georgia. Dan Morgan likes his potential as a back, and it's easy to see why. He can make things happen in tight spaces and create explosive plays, as we saw with his 22-yard run against New England.