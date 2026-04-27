Projecting Panthers Depth Chart and 53-Man Roster After Draft - Position by Position
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The Carolina Panthers added seven new players in the 2026 NFL draft, and they're adding more with their undrafted free agent class, too. Those players will have to find spots on the 53-man roster and on the depth charts for their sides of the ball.
Ahead of training camp, which is where all of this gets decided anyway, we can project how we believe things will turn out and which players will end up on the roster for Week 1 and the beginning of Carolina's division title defense.
Offensive depth chart for Panthers
- Left tackle
- Monroe Freeling
- Rasheed Walker
- Left guard
- Damien Lewis
- Center
- Sam Hecht
- Luke Fortner
- Right guard
- Robert Hunt
- Chandler Zavala
- Right tackle
- Taylor Moton
- Monroe Freeling
- Quarterback
- Bryce Young
- Kenny Pickett
- Running back
- Chuba Hubbard
- Jonathon Brooks
- Trevor Etienne
- Wide receiver
- Tetairoa McMillan
- Jalen Coker
- Chris Brazzell II
- Xavier Legette
- John Metchie III
- Jimmy Horn Jr.
- Tight end
- Ja'Tavion Sanders
- Tommy Tremble
- Mitchell Evans
Defensive depth chart
- LDE
- Derrick Brown
- NT
- Lee Hunter
- Bobby Brown III
- Cam Jackson
- RDE
- Tershawn Wharton
- LaBryan Ray
- WLB
- Nic Scourton
- Trevis Gipson
- LILB
- Devin Lloyd
- Claudin Cherilus
- RILB
- Trevin Wallace
- Jackson Kuwatch
- Isaiah Simmons
- SLB
- Jaelan Phillips
- Princely Umanmielen
- Thomas Incoom
- LCB
- Mike Jackson
- Akayleb Evans
- SS
- Tre'von Moehrig
- FS
- Zakee Wheatley
- Nick Scott
- Lathan Ransom
- RCB
- Jaycee Horn
- NB
- Will Lee
- Chau Smith-Wade
- Corey Thornton
Special teams
- K
- Ryan Fitzgerald
- P
- Sam Martin
- LS
- JJ Jansen
That is also what we project to be the final 53-man roster. The Panthers had a lot of established players heading into the draft, and while some of them will be sent on their way to make some room for the rookies, most of them will stick around.
Some notable exits include Pat Jones, Bam Martin-Scott, Demani Richardson, and Brycen Tremayne. As for the starters, we expect plenty of camp battles at left tackle, nickel corner, free safety, and center.
The preseason will be huge for a lot of players. The Panthers will evaluate all their UDFAs and some of the veterans who may be on the chopping block. There will undoubtedly be some unpopular decisions, like when they decided to cut Hunter Renfrow ahead of Week 1 last year.
For the second straight season, there will be plenty of rookies in starting roles come Week 1. The Panthers had, by most accounts, a pretty good draft for the second straight year, and we all saw how impactful the 2025 class was.
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Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.