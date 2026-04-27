Projecting Panthers Depth Chart and 53-Man Roster After Draft - Position by Position

The Carolina Panthers added seven new players in the 2026 NFL draft, and they're adding more with their undrafted free agent class, too. Those players will have to find spots on the 53-man roster and on the depth charts for their sides of the ball.

Ahead of training camp, which is where all of this gets decided anyway, we can project how we believe things will turn out and which players will end up on the roster for Week 1 and the beginning of Carolina's division title defense.

Offensive depth chart for Panthers

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling is selected by the Carolina Panthers | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Left tackle

Monroe Freeling

Rasheed Walker

Left guard

Damien Lewis

Center

Sam Hecht

Luke Fortner

Right guard

Robert Hunt

Chandler Zavala

Right tackle

Taylor Moton

Monroe Freeling

Quarterback

Bryce Young

Kenny Pickett

Running back

Chuba Hubbard

Jonathon Brooks

Trevor Etienne

Wide receiver

Tetairoa McMillan

Jalen Coker

Chris Brazzell II

Xavier Legette

John Metchie III

Jimmy Horn Jr.

Tight end

Ja'Tavion Sanders

Tommy Tremble

Mitchell Evans

Defensive depth chart

Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter (DL15) runs the 40-yard dash | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LDE

Derrick Brown

NT

Lee Hunter

Bobby Brown III

Cam Jackson

RDE

Tershawn Wharton

LaBryan Ray

WLB

Nic Scourton

Trevis Gipson

LILB

Devin Lloyd

Claudin Cherilus

RILB

Trevin Wallace

Jackson Kuwatch

Isaiah Simmons

SLB

Jaelan Phillips

Princely Umanmielen

Thomas Incoom

LCB

Mike Jackson

Akayleb Evans

SS

Tre'von Moehrig

FS

Zakee Wheatley

Nick Scott

Lathan Ransom

RCB

Jaycee Horn

NB

Will Lee

Chau Smith-Wade

Corey Thornton

Special teams

K

Ryan Fitzgerald

P

Sam Martin

LS

JJ Jansen

That is also what we project to be the final 53-man roster. The Panthers had a lot of established players heading into the draft, and while some of them will be sent on their way to make some room for the rookies, most of them will stick around.

Some notable exits include Pat Jones, Bam Martin-Scott, Demani Richardson, and Brycen Tremayne. As for the starters, we expect plenty of camp battles at left tackle, nickel corner, free safety, and center.

The preseason will be huge for a lot of players. The Panthers will evaluate all their UDFAs and some of the veterans who may be on the chopping block. There will undoubtedly be some unpopular decisions, like when they decided to cut Hunter Renfrow ahead of Week 1 last year.

For the second straight season, there will be plenty of rookies in starting roles come Week 1. The Panthers had, by most accounts, a pretty good draft for the second straight year, and we all saw how impactful the 2025 class was.