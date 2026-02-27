Panthers Should Trade For Now-Available 23.5-Sack Giants Star

It's been nearly two years since the Carolina Panthers pulled the somewhat surprising move of trading pass rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants in exchange for the 39th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, a 2025 fifth-rounder, and a swap of fifth-round picks.

At the time, the roster had a bunch of glaring holes, and Dan Morgan was not really in a position to give the bag to a consistent pass rusher, who is talented, but not among the top handful in the league.

Could he link up with the Giants again and this time be the team that acquires the pass rusher? It's certainly a possibility.

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, the Giants are listening to offers on former first-round draft pick Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, per sources, is a player the #Giants are listening to offers on and the belief from teams here at the combine is that he will eventually get dealt.



I do not get the same sentiment on Dexter Lawrence. This staff loves him & wants him.



pic.twitter.com/C8UMWiFxkH — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) February 26, 2026

“They have Brian Burns on one edge and Abdul Carter on the other. Those two, along with Dexter Lawrence, are going to be at the heart of this defense. But Kayvon might be the one that is a little bit more expendable and at least somebody the Giants are willing to listen to offers on. From teams that I’ve talked to around the NFL Combine, believe he is available for the right price. He’s someone who needs to be paid shortly, and he probably doesn’t factor into the Giants’ long-term plans.”

What would the asking price be?

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs out of the tunnel during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Considering his production has fallen off a cliff, I can't imagine a team would have to give up anything higher than a third-round pick and some change. Even that might seem a little pricey, but everyone is constantly searching for pass rushers, and it's not like he's been a complete bust. Sometimes a change of scenery is what's needed, and for Thibodeaux, that could be the case now that Burns and Carter are the two guys they want to build this defense around.

Is it worth the roll of the dice for the Panthers?

Jul 24, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) talks with media during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Absolutely. It sure as heck beats forking up multiple high-end picks to Las Vegas and dumping a load of cash at Maxx Crosby's feet. And it provides a much higher ceiling than, say, kicking around the idea of bringing Jadeveon Clowney back to the Queen City. The Panthers need to add to their pass rush in the worst way, and taking a chance on a former first-round pick who has flashed isn't exactly a risky move in my book.