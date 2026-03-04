Panthers Star Free Agent Likely Leaving With Broncos, Giants Named Landing Spots

Free agency is just around the corner, and the Carolina Panthers will almost certainly have a new one-two punch at running back in 2026.

Veteran free agent Rico Dowdle had a strong year in his lone season in Charlotte, rushing for 1,076 yards and six touchdowns on 236 carries, falling just three yards shy of tying his single-season career high, which he set in his final season with the Dallas Cowboys.

For whatever reason, his workload decreased toward the end of the season, and he made it known to reporters during the exit meeting that it would play a factor in his decision this offseason.

Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame projects the Broncos, Giants as best landing spots

"Dowdle has proven to be one of the best signings of the past year. Carolina gave Dowdle a one-year deal, and he’s shown why he’s deserving of a bigger investment, rushing for 1,076 yards (4.6 YPC) and six touchdowns while helping the Panthers win the NFC South. Still only 27, he should get several multi-year offers."

Is there any chance Dowdle stays in Carolina?

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) with the ball in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

During the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Panther GM Dan Morgan didn't shut down the idea of bringing Dowdle back and instead remained open to the possibility.

“Obviously, I love Rico, a great guy. Great player, had a great year for us this year. He’s earned the ability to go out there and see what’s out there for him," Morgan said. There’s always the potential that he could come back. The door is open for that, and we’ll see what happens.”

Morgan isn't one who likes to tip his hand and typically keeps "everything on the table," which sometimes could be out of respect for the player. This seems to be a situation where he knows, and Dowdle knows, that continuing together in 2026 is very unlikely.

The Panthers are paying Chuba Hubbard decent money to be RB1, and they have two young running backs that they want to learn more about in Jonathon Brooks and Trevor Etienne. Brooks, of course, has spent the majority of his first two years in the league on the shelf with a knee injury. The front office still believes he can be a quality back once healthy, and they also liked some of the things Etienne showed as a rookie, albeit in a small sample size.

If the Panthers do sign a running back, it'll probably be a power back who is on a cheap, one-year deal.