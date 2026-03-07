Panthers Urged to Draft Edge Rusher with 3 Straight 90 PFF Grade Seasons

John Kosko of Pro Football Focus was busy this week looking at all 16 teams in the NFC. He gave his thoughts on a best-case scenario for each club when it came to their top pick in April’s draft.

The Carolina Panthers have had an obvious need for far too many seasons. Kosko feels that the club must “find a dominant pass-rusher” with the 19th overall selection. His choice is Texas A&M’s Cashius Howell. “The Panthers have one of the best interior defensive players in the NFL in Derrick Brown but lack a true pass-rushing threat on the defensive line. Howell provides that in spades.”

Cashius Howell is an intriguing pass-rushing prospect

The 6’4”, 220-pound performer spent three seasons at Bowling Green before joining the Aggies in 2024. In his final season with the Falcons in 2023, he totaled 28 tackles and 9.5 sacks in 13 outings. With Texas A&M this past season, Howell racked up 11.5 sacks and six passes defensed. In two seasons with the Aggies, he finished with one interception, forced a pair of fumbles and knocked down 13 passes.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (DL41) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Howell has produced three straight seasons with at least a 90.0 PFF pass-rush grade,” explained Kosko, “and finished 2025 with 12 sacks on an elite 90.3 PFF pass-rush grade. The Panthers were a bit Jekyll and Hyde on defense a year ago, and finding a superior-level pass-rusher could go a long way to help stabilize their weekly performances.”

Panthers’ pass rush has been woeful in recent seasons

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

As has been well-documented, no team in the league has totaled fewer sacks since the Panthers (89) dating back to 2023. The club has finished with 27, 32, and 30 QB traps, respectively, in each of these past three seasons. In 2025, Brown and rookie outside linebacker Nic Scourton tied for the team lead with just five sacks. The previous season, Jadeveon Clowney and A’Shawn Robinson each managed a club-best 5.5 sacks.

The last time the franchise used a first-round pick on an edge rusher was 2019, when the team opted for Florida State’s Brian Burns—now a member of the New York Giants. Not coincidentally, he’s the last Panthers’ player to total double-digit sacks in a season (12.5 in 2022).