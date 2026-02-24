Why Jadeveon Clowney Reunion is Paramount for Carolina Panthers

Things didn't work out as expected for Jadeveon Clowney in his one and only season with the Carolina Panthers, registering 5,5 sacks on a 5-12 team.

While he was tied for the team lead in sacks, the Panthers were hoping that he would be able to replicate the production he had the previous year with the Baltimore Ravens, where he was a half-sack away from double figures. On his part, he was hoping to be a part of a competitive team pushing for the playoffs, which, of course, did not come to fruition.

Last May, Dan Morgan and the Panthers' front office opted to cut ties with Clowney despite having another year left on his contract. The move saved roughly $7.7 million in cap space, which was needed after their free agent signings of Tershawn Wharton, Patrick Jones II, and others.

Unfortunately for Carolina, the newcomers didn't live up to expectations, combining for just three sacks in the combined 13 games played. Instead, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero had to rely on a pair of rookies in Nic Scourton (five sacks) and Princely Umanmielen (1.5 sacks) to generate pressure off the edge.

Heading into this offseason, it's clear as day that the Panthers need to add some help at outside linebacker, but don't have a ton of cap space to work with.

So, could a reunion with Clowney be worth it?

Dec 25, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

For Carolina, it makes a ton of sense. You're getting someone who has been in the building before, has familiarity with this defensive scheme, coaching staff, and personnel, and it's a much more realistic contract for them to take on than, say, Maxx Crosby, who they'd also have to give up a ton of draft capital for.

For Clowney, I'm sure being released a year ago didn't sit well with him, so does that play a factor in his interest in returning to Carolina? Maybe, but this is home for him, and it would give him an opportunity to potentially finish out his career with a team he grew up watching.

This past season with the Dallas Cowboys, Clowney was responsible for 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 10 QB hits, 8.5 sacks, four passes defended, and a forced fumble. Sure, he will be entering his age 33 season, but he clearly has a lot left in the tank and would allow Carolina to evaluate Scourton, Umanmielen, Jones II, and Wharton for another year before making a major move.