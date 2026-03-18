Panthers Sign Ex-Eagles RB AJ Dillon as Lackluster Rico Dowdle Replacement

The Carolina Panthers let Rico Dowdle walk in free agency. He signed a one-year deal to join his hometown Panthers last offseason, and he enjoyed his second straight 1,000-yard campaign as a result.

But because of the backfield situation (or so we thought) and how things ended between Dowdle and the Panthers, it seemed like they weren't interested in bringing him back or replacing him, especially with Jonathon Brooks returning.

Instead, the Panthers are once again taking a flyer on a veteran in free agency. Former Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon has landed in Carolina for one season.

Sources: The #Panthers are signing former Packers and Eagles RB AJ Dillon to a 1-year deal.



After losing Rico Dowdle, Carolina adds Dillon — who is in incredible shape — to join Chuba Hubbard and company in the Panthers’ RB room. pic.twitter.com/MFjRNtbiHj — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 18, 2026

Dillon figures to be the immediate backup to Chuba Hubbard since Brooks is coming off his second torn ACL on the same knee in 13 months. They can't reasonably expect him to be full-tilt right away.

What is interesting is that they are signing someone to help fill that role. It's a cheap contract in all likelihood, but the Panthers could've just used Brooks and 2025 fourth-rounder Trevor Etienne as the backup tandem until Brooks is truly healthy.

However, Etienne was uninspiring as a rookie, and the Panthers need a strong running game. They must not be quite confident enough in Brooks to commit to him out the gate.

Should the Panthers have just signed Rico Dowdle instead of AJ Dillon?

Philadelphia Eagles running back AJ Dillon (29) in a game against the Cleveland Browns | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers were willing to give Rico Dowdle two years. Even if the Panthers had wanted him back, it's unlikely they'd have done that with both Trevor Etienne and Jonathon Brooks in the wings.

They also paid more than Carolina would've paid, and they likely paid Dowdle more per year than the Panthers are paying Dillon. It's a cheaper investment, but it is worth noting that Dowdle is a better player.

Dillon did miss the entire 2024 season, but he was healthy in 2025. Dowdle has no injury question marks. This is a clear downgrade, but if the Panthers can get something good out of Brooks in his return, then the combo of Brooks and Dillon is probably better (and perhaps still cheaper) than Dowdle.

Additionally, Dowdle seemed like he was unhappy being relegated back behind Chuba Hubbard at the end of last season, and he wanted to go somewhere where he'd get more carries. That wouldn't have happened here, so it's probably for the best that he went elsewhere.

As for Dillon, this is a move that won't move the needle much. Unfortunately, like Dowdle, he doesn't provide a dramatic change of pace from Hubbard, so the offense still has two bruiser running backs unless Brooks still has that gear he showcased in sparing action in 2024.