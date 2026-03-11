Carolina Panthers Linked to Saints Star Alvin Kamara After Rico Dowdle Exodus

Few know just how hard it is to defend Alvin Kamara better than the Carolina Panthers. For years, he has tormented them roughly twice a season. Fortunately, that seems to be coming to an end.

The New Orleans Saints signed Travis Etienne, and all signs point to the team moving on from Kamara. A release is the most likely outcome, which would all but guarantee the Panthers will not have to face him multiple times a year.

But what if they signed him instead? One insider thinks it makes a whole lot of sense.

Panthers linked to Alvin Kamara as free agency continues

The Carolina Panthers let Rico Dowdle walk. This is not a huge surprise, but he's officially gone to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a two-year deal (agreed upon during the legal tampering window).

During the same window, the Saints brought in Travis Etienne. He's going to replace Alvin Kamara unless something unexpected occurs. Releasing Kamara would save a little bit of money, but it'd also allow them to move into the next era.

CBS Sports insider Bryan DeArdo explained why the Panthers let Dowdle go and why they're a good fit to sign or trade for Kamara, if it comes to that.

"Dowdle has a style that is similar to Chuba Hubbard, which is probably one of the reasons why the Panthers allowed him to test the open market," DeArdo said, echoing a sentiment we've held for a while.

"Kamara, however, would be a better complement for Hubbard, a hard-nosed runner who is expected to reprise his role as Carolina's RB1 after temporarily losing it to Dowdle," DeArdo added. Kamara would provide a perfect change of pace to Hubbard.

Additionally, Kamara is one of the best receiving backs in the NFL when healthy. The Panthers haven't had a legitimate threat out of the backfield like that since Christian McCaffrey, whom Kamara beat for Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2017.

Kamara would undoubtedly be a big help for Bryce Young, who likes dissecting defenses with short, high-percentage passes," DeArdo said. Neither Hubbard nor Dowdle was a particularly great checkdown option nor a screen play aficionado.

Kamara is that, and he'd be able to stay healthier while operating as a complement rather than the lead back. Will the Panthers go after him? Probably not in a trade, but it would likely be something they consider if he does hit the open market.