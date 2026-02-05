Pat McAfee Shows Love to Bryce Young for Historic 2025 Season

With the Super Bowl now just three days away, Radio Row is packed with different shows and is headlined by maybe the biggest show in all of sports, the Pat McAfee Show.

Every season, Pat and the rest of the crew show up to Radio Row and talk all things Super Bowl and have some of the biggest names in Football come on to chat with them.

One of the stars who joined McAfee on Wednesday afternoon was Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.

Young joined the show and was immediately showered with love from McAfee, who complimented Bryce on how resilient he has been through the highs and lows of his career and on how well the Panthers played as underdogs last season.

“You guys should use a couple pats on the back, I think. You guys have the most wins as an underdog in a season in the Super Bowl era. So that means everybody thought you were sh** going into games, and you guys win eight of those times.”

Pat ended his praise of this historic feat by saying, “The fact you guys were able to do that, I think it’s a beautiful thing, cause you weren’t supposed to be as good as you were, you’re ahead of schedule.”

You guys had the most wins as an underdog in the Super Bowl era @_bryce_young 👏#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/XYvPnDf2YZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 4, 2026

Pat’s always known to give a lot of praise towards their guests, but for the Panthers, it is cool to see the franchise quarterback on a national stage like that show, representing the organization with class and hyping the fans up for next season.

After talking about the record-setting eight wins as an underdog, AJ Hawk asked Bryce Young about Panthers GM Dan Morgan. How he is to work with as a gm and how he is day to day.

"I talk to Dan Morgan a lot about a lot of things and I have a ton of respect for him..



He has a great relationship with all of the guys which is huge" ~ @_bryce_young #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/599qfFX3vw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 4, 2026

Bryce Young shared how Morgan is great to work with, saying, “It’s really great being able to work with him. He really encourages us to be vocal. We sit down and have a lot of conversations, we're able to talk about a lot of things, which is really cool for me as a young player. He values my opinion.”

Morgan has seemed like the right fit from day one at GM, and part of why the players gravitate toward him so much is that he’s a former player, and it shows how appreciated he is when guys like Bryce Young talk about him and how easy he is to work with.

Morgan has emphasized adding weapons for Bryce Young throughout his tenure, of course highlighted by soon-to-be OROTY Tetairoa McMillan. Now, Dan Morgan will look to bolster the defense this offseason so Carolina can stay the course and win more games as an underdog in 2026.

