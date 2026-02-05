5 Keys to Carolina Panthers Contending for a Super Bowl in 2026

The Carolina Panthers haven't been to the Super Bowl in a decade, and they've never won a title. After this Sunday, they and every other NFL team will be angling for the Super Bowl 61 title in roughly one year.

The Panthers were a playoff team in 2025, which suggests that they're on the rise and could absolutely take the next step to being title contenders with a good offseason.

Fans who watched the Panthers may realize that they're a ways away from that since they lucked into a playoff berth and weren't all that good in general. Stranger things have happened, though, like the New England Patriots going from four wins to the Super Bowl.

How can the Panthers get there next year?

Growth from Bryce Young

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts in the fourth quarter | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This team's going nowhere fast if Bryce Young doesn't continue to ascend. He's been on an upward trajectory for the most part, but he's going to need to take another leap in 2026 if they're to become Super Bowl contenders.

The Panthers can win with him and sometimes do win because of him, but that all needs to be taken up a notch if they're to actually win the biggest games with Young under center.

Growth from Dave Canales

Shout out to @LeahCammarano on tik tok. I don’t believe football is played on calculators butttttt



If you watched my videos I’ve said Dave canales is way too conservative and we are a much better team when we are aggressive. Proof is on tape and in the math.🧮 pic.twitter.com/JZIEmD5rH6 — The Real Ball Watcher (@thaRBW) February 1, 2026

A viral social media video illustrated exactly why the Panthers seemed to thrive in late-game situations. It's because Dave Canales had no choice but to open it up and let Bryce Young throw deep.

Canales is often conservative, but when his hand was forced, the Panthers usually performed pretty well. In 2026, if the Panthers are going to contend for a title, he has to grow out of that. He has to start letting the players play much earlier in the contest.

A Rebuilt Pass Rush

The Panthers have tried to attack the edge rushing problem on the margins lately, signing DJ Wonnum, Jadeveon Clowney, and Pat Jones while spending non-first-round capital on rookies Princely Umanmielen and Nic Scourton.

It hasn't worked. They've been dead last and second-to-last in getting to the QB the last two years, so they have to really focus on that area of the defense. They should probably sign a veteran who can actually perform and spend their first-round pick on the position, too.

A More Diverse Run Game

Maybe the return of Jonathon Brooks will help this, but the combination of Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard soured at the end of the year. Neither one of them was particularly effective in running the ball, and the offense suffered for it.

They need to have some diversity in the backfield. Dowdle and Hubbard were both solid, but they didn't provide a change of pace from one another. Neither was a real receiving threat, either, so the Panthers need to modify their backfield a little.

Improved coverage in the middle of the field

The Panthers have enough in the run-stopping department that they can afford to get linebackers who aren't as good in that area of the game if it means they're good at coverage. The Panthers brought in players who could stop the run last offseason, and it worked.

But in doing so, their coverage in the middle of the field lacked. Christian Rozeboom couldn't cover a snail, and Trevin Wallace wasn't much better. The Panthers should prioritize the coverage aspect in their next linebacker, because otherwise, they'll still have a glaring weak spot that opposing offenses can easily target.

