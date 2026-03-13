Ranking Carolina Panthers' Top 8 Free Agency Moves So Far, From Good to Best

The Carolina Panthers have been pretty busy throughout free agency, much busier and much more aggressive than anyone expected. They've shelled out some huge contracts. We're taking a look and ranking all of them.

We will also include some of the notable re-signs, like Isaiah Simmons, since those can be good moves, too.

Stone Forsythe

Stone Forsythe is one of the most curious signings of the offseason. He's a camp body, or at best a depth piece that we all hope will never see the field. It's not a bad deal or anything, but there are better options. Signing a depth piece without a starter is odd, too, but as a swing tackle who probably won't play, it's a fine deal.

John Metchie

New York Jets wide receiver John Metchie III (3) makes the catch and touchdown | David Butler II-Imagn Images

John Metchie is actually a good signing, so this is where the Panthers started really doing well. He's Bryce Young's former teammate on a low-risk deal. He could be good, and if not, he's just the WR4 and a free agent again next year. But if the chemistry returns from college, then it could be a major steal.

Trevis Gipson

Who had the lone sack in the Panthers' playoff game last season? Trevis Gipson, who proved to be a solid midseason acquisition off the 49ers' practice squad. Gipson will be a special teamer who rotates in off the edge sometimes, and he was decent in that role last year.

Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett is a good backup to have. He's been around, but he's still somewhat young. If Bryce Young goes down, he is capable enough, and he's an upgrade over Andy Dalton. There's just not a good reality where Pickett ends up providing anything to the Panthers, cause if he plays, something is wrong.

Isaiah Simmons

Carolina Panthers linebacker Isaiah Simmons (27) reacts in the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Isaiah Simmons is not the All-Pro defensive hybrid so many expected him to be in the 2020 draft, but he's an excellent special teamer. He showed that in just a few games with Carolina last season, so bringing him back for a full year is an extremely smart move.

Jaelan Phillips

This is a really good signing. Jaelan Phillips is a really good player, and his sack totals might finally catch up to his pressure metrics this year. That said, he is a bit overpaid, and he has a troubling injury history. This was a case of making sure a player signed at all costs, so it isn't the best move.

Luke Fortner

The Panthers needed a center with Cade Mays landing with the Detroit Lions. Luke Fortner is a capable starter on a very cheap contract. It's only one year, so the Panthers can still draft an understudy to have another cheap center for the next few years.

Devin Lloyd

Devin Lloyd might be the best signing any team has made in free agency. No team needed a linebacker more, and Lloyd was the best on the market by far. That alone makes it a win, but getting him for less than the expected price range is a masterclass by Dan Morgan.