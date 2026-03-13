Why Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen Are About to Break Out for Panthers

Last offseason, Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan addressed the team’s horrific defense early and often in free agency. The team signed free agents Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III for the line, edge rusher Patrick Jones II, linebacker Christian Rozeboom, and safety Tre’von Moehrig. They were either a large or small part of unit that finished 20th in the league in fewest total yards allowed per game, a significant improvement from the bottom-ranked defense in the league in 2024.

Panthers have struggled to get after opposing quarterbacks

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One aspect of Carolina’s defense that didn’t really improve was the pass rush. Only the 49ers (20) and Jets (26) finished with fewer sacks than Dave Canales’s team (30), which had totaled 32 sacks in ’24. This month, Morgan wasted little time in signing five-year pro Jaelan Phillips to a four-year, $120 million deal. The 2021 first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2025 season.

ESPN’s Ben Solak took a closer look at the move made by Morgan and the Panthers, and what the addition to Phillips could mean to coordinator Ejiro Evero’s defense.

Jaelen Phillips could open things up for Carolina’s struggling pass rush

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws the ball as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) attempts to block during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“Phillips was an every-down snap getter for the Dolphins,” said Solak, “and immediately became the same in Philadelphia after a deadline deal. He had 403 snaps to Jalyx Hunt’s 334 and Nolan Smith Jr.’s 296 after the deadline, playing as the big end that allowed those two to win with speed and space opposite him. Phillips had a lower pressure rate (15.5 percent) and sack rate (0.9 percent) in Philadelphia than both Hunt and Smith once he arrived, but it was his reliable pocket pushing that unlocked the two smaller rushers.”

“Phillips is a consistent pressure player and has been since he entered the league,” added Solak. “He is not, however, a sack artist. Too many of his pressures come because he goes through the opposing tackle instead of beating him cleanly around the corner, and as such, he can’t come to balance at the passer. His 8.5-sack season as a rookie is his best single-season mark, though missed time in 2023 (Achilles tear) and 2024 (ACL tear) robbed him of potentially superior seasons.”

There were encouraging signs for Jaelen Phillips in 2025

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) walks off the field after win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

In 63 regular-season games, Phillips has totaled a modest 28.0 sacks, to go along with two forced fumbles, one interception, and five forced fumbles. What was encouraging about his 2025 performance was the fact that he teamed to play and start 17 regular-season contests with Miami (9) and Philadelphia (8), as well as the Eagles’ playoff clash with the 49ers. He finished with a combined 53 tackles, five sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries, four passes defensed, and a fumble recovery.

“If we look on a per-rush basis,” continued Solak, “Phillips’ career pressure rate of 10.6 percent shares good company. Brian Burns and Maxx Crosby had pressure rates of 10.8 percent through their age-26 season; Trey Hendrickson and T.J. Watt were at 10.6 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively. Phillips’ sack rate of 2.0 percent is far lower than his pressure performance would indicate. It’s fair to expect, even if he remains more of a pocket breaker who creates sacks for others, that a double-digit sack season is in his imminent future (assuming he stays healthy).”

Good news for Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles against Carolina Panthers linebacker Nic Scourton (11) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“Still, first pressures that become cleanup sacks are valuable,” added Solak, “and the Panthers desperately needed that reliable winner who could also contribute to their floundering run defense. Phillips should unlock better play from promising rookies Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, much as he did for Hunt and Smith.”

Last April, Morgan used second- and third-round picks on Scourton (Texas A&M) and Umanmielen (Mississippi). The former and Derrick Brown tied for the team lead with five sacks. The addition of Phillips could finally mean bigger and better things for Carolina’s struggling pass rush.