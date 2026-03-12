The Carolina Panthers re-signed David Moore to a new contract, or at least agreed to a deal before the league year begins, for the second straight offseason. The terms have not been confirmed.

The #Panthers have re-signed WR David Moore. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 10, 2026

Last year, the Panthers brought back Moore after the legal tampering window began. Even after an injury-marred season, the Panthers didn't wait around this time. They wanted to make sure Moore was back in the building.

He's a Dave Canales guy. He was with him in Seattle when Canales was first a wide receiver coach, and he followed him to Tampa Bay when he became their offensive coordinator. Of course, he's now going to be with the Panthers in all three years of Canales' tenure so far.

This is not an uncommon practice. Canales knows Moore and likes him. Moore knows the offense. As far as depth, veteran signings go, those are things teams look for. It's not surprising that the Panthers re-signed him, but it is a little disappointing.

Moore brings nothing to the table offensively, and he's only a worst-case scenario option on special teams. Sure, at the cost he's returning, it doesn't really matter. But it does fill a roster spot on a player who doesn't do much and missed almost the entire season last year.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Moore (83) runs for yards after catch during the first quarter | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Plus, it unfortunately precludes the Panthers from signing another wide receiver. With John Metchie also on the roster, there's no room. Moore is the vet addition they probably feel comfortable making. That means, painfully, that the JuJu Smith-Schuster dream is dead.

It also means that, by and large, they're not interested in an Xavier Legette upgrade. They are intent on making him a viable option even if he's really not. They could have signed Keenan Allen, Sterling Shepard, Curtis Samuel, and plenty of other good veterans to be the WR3 or WR4, but they won't.

With both Moore and Mecthie, the Panthers may not take a receiver in the draft, either. Barring a shocking change, the wide receiver depth chart is as it will be. However, it was filled last year when they drafted Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr. before trading Adam Thielen, so anything is possible.

The Panthers could still draft a wide receiver, but it'd have to be a case of the best player available being by far a wide receiver. But unfortunately, while Metchie is a good signing, Moore is not, and it seals the wide receivers for 2026.