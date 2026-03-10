3 Carolina Panthers Players Most Impacted By Jaelan Phillips' Stunning Arrival

The Carolina Panthers just agreed with Jaelan Phillips on a massive contract. It's the legal tampering window, so he hasn't officially signed, but the Panthers have committed four years and $120 million ($80 million guaranteed) to the edge rusher.

The Panthers needed someone like Phillips badly. His arrival transformed the Philadelphia Eagles' defense at the deadline, and the Panthers are desperately hoping that he can provide the same jumpstart for a dead-end pass rush.

He only had five sacks last year, but the underlying numbers are good. Plus, five sacks would've tied with Derrick Brown and Nic Scourton (more on him below) for the team lead. That's nothing to sneeze at, especially for the team with the second-fewest sacks last year.

But Phillips isn't the only one affected by this deal. For better and worse, these three other Panthers will also be affected by Phillips' surprising arrival.

Nic Scourton

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Nic Scourton (11) reacts after a play | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Nic Scourton had five sacks as the only legitimate edge rusher on the roster last season. While offenses could somewhat afford to devote their attention to him, that won't be the case during the 2026 season. Scourton was able to free himself without an edge rusher opposite him.

Now, with Phillips in town, he will see easier blocking assignments. If the opposing offense is going to gameplan to stop (by chipping or double-teaming) one of them, it'll be Phillips, leaving Scourton one-on-one plenty.

Pat Jones

Pat Jones was always a likely cut candidate. His release would save almost $5 million, which is money the Panthers badly need now after signing Phillips for $30 million annually. That's a drop in the bucket, but it's a necessary drop.

Additionally, Phillips being here gives the Panthers a veteran edge rusher to mentor and work with Nic Scourton, Princely Umanmielen, and the prospect they may still pick in the upcoming draft. Jones has been made redundant.

A'Shawn Robinson

Carolina Panthers defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) reacts after a sack in the second quarter | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A'Shawn Robinson plays a different position than Phillips, but his spot on the team is absolutely in jeopardy now. His release would save $10.5 million, more than double what Jones' exit would free up. That is the most money the Panthers can save with a cut.

He's a valuable rotational piece up front, but the price tag is too much for just that, especially with a massive contract on the books now. They already made him available in a trade, but the writing seems to be on the wall now.