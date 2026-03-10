Updated Panthers Defensive Depth Chart with Devin Lloyd, Jaelan Phillips Moves

It was a successful first day of the legal tampering period for GM Dan Morgan and the Carolina Panthers, agreeing to multi-year deals with a pair of defensive game changers in linebacker Devin Lloyd and pass rusher Jaelan Phillips.

The defense still has a long way to go before anyone can feel good about this unit heading into 2026, but what does it look like as of today? Here is my projection, including the expected additions of Lloyd and Phillips.

Note: Panthers' free agents are not included. Only players under contract and those who have agreed to a deal with Carolina.

Defensive depth chart projection

The defensive line

DE: Derrick Brown, Jared Harrison-Hunte

NT: A’Shawn Robinson, Cam Jackson, Popo Aumavae

DE: TerShawn Wharton, Bobby Brown

I know everyone is disappointed with how Wharton played in his first season as a Panther, but that's not a contract they're going to be able to move on from, and I believe the front office/coaching staff still believes in him. Instead of searching for an upgrade, I'd expect Carolina to focus on improving the depth of this front group. Some mid-slightly above mid-tier free agents can help raise the floor of this group.

The linebacker group

OLB: Jaelan Phillips Phillips, Princely Umanmielen

ILB: Devin LLoyd, Maema Njongmeta

ILB: Trevin Wallace, Bam Martin-Scott

OLB: Nic Scourton, Patrick Jones II

Carolina could go after another pass rusher if they really wanted to. Scourton is on a rookie deal, so financially it wouldn't be all that bad of an idea. The middle linebacker group is the concern, and that is WITH Lloyd. He will make a huge impact, no questions asked, but I'm not sure Trevin Wallace should be starting. Adding another starter, re-signing Claudin Cherelus, and drafting someone in the middle rounds should do the job.

The secondary

CB: Jaycee Horn, Corey Thornton

NCB: Chau Smith-Wade

CB: Mike Jackson, Akayleb Evans, Robert Rochell

FS: Lathan Ransom

SS: Trev’von Moehrig

At corner, the Panthers have one of the best duos in the league, so it will be rare that Horn and Jackson come off the field. However, you do have to have an insurance policy, and right now, they don't have that. I would fully expect them to pursue a veteran who can come in on a cheap, one-year prove-it deal.

At safety, moving Ransom into a starting spot is an option, and so is bringing back Nick Scott. I'm not sure either will happen. They should look to add a proven starter that won't break the bank.