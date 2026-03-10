Carolina Panthers Winners and Losers Through 24 Hours of Free Agency

The Carolina Panthers were astonishingly busy during the first 24 hours of free agency. The legal tampering window opened, and GM Dan Morgan got right to work in a highly aggressive fashion.

He agreed to deals with Jaelan Phillips (four years, $120M), Kenny Pickett (one year, up to $7.5 million), and Devin Lloyd (three years, $45 million). Here are the early winners and losers from the first 24 hours.

Winner: Nic Scourton

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Nic Scourton (11) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Nic Scourton had a very solid rookie season as a second-round edge rusher. The future is bright, but if he were to be the only viable pass rusher again after NFL offenses get a full year of his film, he might not be as impactful.

Now, though, he won't be the only viable rusher. In fact, defenses are more likely to clue in on Jaelan Phillips, leaving Scourton with plenty of one-on-ones and advantageous situations. Expect his numbers to rise significantly.

Loser: Pat Jones

Pat Jones was always a likely cap casualty, but his time is absolutely up. Phillips is the veteran edge rusher now, and while the Panthers can always have plenty of rushers, Jones is expendable, especially if/when the Panthers draft another edge.

He'll save almost $5 million against the cap. It's a shame he never got to get going last year. The Panthers never really got to see what he could do, and now he's likely played his final snap in a Panthers jersey.

Winner: Ejiro Evero

Ejiro Evero has not had a pass rush since coming to Carolina. That should finally change in 2026. Adding Jaelan Phillips gives him a chess piece up front, too; Phillips played IDL and EDGE last season with the Dolphins and Eagles.

Plus, getting Devin Lloyd fills the hole in the middle. There are still needs, but Evero finally has the components of a competent, fully-stocked defense for the first time in his tenure. Perhaps the Panthers' faith in him will be rewarded.

Loser: Christian Rozeboom

Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) reacts after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Panthers brought Christian Rozeboom in to be a backup, but when Josey Jewell's concussions prompted an exit, he was thrust into a leading role he wasn't capable of. He racked up tackles but still missed plenty and was a liability in coverage.

With Devin Lloyd here, the Panthers may not even re-sign him, but if they do, he'll go back to primarily being a special teamer. After his chance at moving up in the world, that would be a major disappointment.

Bonus Loser: Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton's tenure with the Panthers was always highly likely to be over, but it's definitely over now. Had they not signed Kenny Pickett or another backup, his familiarity with the system and Bryce Young might've landed him the ability to finish out the contract, but probably not anymore.