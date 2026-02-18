Panthers Land Edge ‘Who Will Instill Fear in Opposition’ in Mock Draft

The suggestions from the many draftniks keep on coming in. Hence, Josh Edwards of CBS Sports took his turn when it came to a 2026 NFL mock draft. Like many, he has the Las Vegas Raiders opting for national champion quarterback and 2025 Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza (Indiana).

Much further down the draft from 19-32 are the 14 teams that reached the playoffs in 2025. Of course, two of those postseason clubs—Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars—dealt away those picks many months ago to the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns, respectively.

Which brings us to the team that had the worst record of any playoff club. The Carolina Panthers won the NFC South with an 8-9 record, and were then one-and-done via a thrilling 34-31 wild card loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Dave Canales’s defense was much better in 2025 than a year ago. Then again, it frankly couldn’t get much worse.

The Panthers’ Pass Rush Has Been an Issue for Far Too Long

One of the Panthers’ biggest shortcoming in recent seasons has been a pass rush that has totaled 27, 32, and 30 sacks, respectively, since 2023. Edwards has the club opting for an edge rusher in Texas A&M’s Cashius Howell. The 6’2”, 248-pound defender would be joining a familiar face in Charlotte.

“Nic Scourton developed into a nice player for the Panthers by the end of the season,” said Edwards, “but they need a rusher with a bit more juice who will instill fear in the opposition.” Of course, Scourton and Howell were teammates with the Aggies in 2024. The former was general manager Dan Morgan’s second-round pick a year ago, and he and Derrick Brown tied for the team lead with just five sacks.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Howell spent three seasons at Bowling Green before joining Texas A&M in 2024. In 26 contests with the Aggies, he combined for 71 tackles, 15.5 sacks (11.5 in ’25), one interception, two forced fumbles and an impressive 13 passes defensed.

It’s Been a Few Years Since Carolina Picked an Edge Rusher in Round 1

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Nic Scourton (11) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Last offseason, Morgan not only addressed the pass rush with the selection of Scourton, but signed former Vikings’ pass rusher Patrick Jones II and used a third-round pick on Ole Miss defender Princely Umanmielen. Jones played in only four games and spent most of the season on IR, while Umanmielen finished 2025 with just 1.5 sacks.

Of course, there’s a long time between now and April 23. There’s an NFL Scouting Combine at Indianapolis, and free agency officially begins on March 11. What is known is that the Panthers haven’t used a first-round pick on a pass rusher since tabbing Florida State’s Brian Burns in 2019. Could there be a reunion between Howell and Scourton this summer in Charlotte? That may feel so good if you’re Canales and Panthers’ defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

