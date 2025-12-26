Why Seahawks vs. Panthers could be NFL's most intriguing Week 17 matchup

The Carolina Panthers are going into Week 17 with a chance to win the NFC South if they beat the No. 1 seed Seattle Seahawks.

The Panthers would also need the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to lose to the Miami Dolphins, but that should put the Panthers in go mode as they try to clinch the franchise's first playoff spot in eight seasons. NFL.com contributor Brooke Cersosimo thinks it will be a close game between the two playoff hopefuls.

"Both these teams dazzled us last week in their efforts to claim first place in their respective divisions, so you better believe we're in for another treat -- one that will feature Offensive Player and Rookie of the Year front-runners in Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tetairoa McMillan, respectively," Cersosimo wrote. Most people (this writer included) will say the Seahawks are the much better team coming in, but Carolina can't be overlooked.

"Dave Canales' squad already has huge wins over the Rams and Packers, and Bryce Young has proven to be clutch late in games. Young has also thrived against defenses with top-10 pressure rates this season, boasting an 8:1 TD-to-INT ratio, a 105.2 passer rating and a 5-0 record in such games."

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Seahawks matchup won't be easy for Panthers

While the Panthers are playing at home, they enter this game as an underdog after the Seahawks made a statement in their last win against the San Francisco 49ers at home to get back into first place.

"Notably, the Seahawks enter this contest with the fourth-highest pressure rate (39.4) in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats," Cersosimo wrote.

"Does Young have another stellar outing against an elite defense in him? It's certainly possible; I won't be shocked if he leads Carolina to its ninth victory of the season. But the Seahawks are one of the league's best teams, top to bottom. They've proven it, week in and week out, and it all starts withSam Darnold, who has never looked more comfortable in an offense no matter the game situation."

Ultimately, the matchup is a strong one on both sides that will force each team to play its best, but if the Panthers can compete at their peak, they have a shot to beat anyone in the NFC.

Kickoff between the Seahawks and Panthers is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside Bank of America Stadium. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus.

Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders as the crowd to get loud in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

