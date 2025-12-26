Why Seahawks vs. Panthers could be NFL's most intriguing Week 17 matchup
In this story:
The Carolina Panthers are going into Week 17 with a chance to win the NFC South if they beat the No. 1 seed Seattle Seahawks.
The Panthers would also need the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to lose to the Miami Dolphins, but that should put the Panthers in go mode as they try to clinch the franchise's first playoff spot in eight seasons. NFL.com contributor Brooke Cersosimo thinks it will be a close game between the two playoff hopefuls.
"Both these teams dazzled us last week in their efforts to claim first place in their respective divisions, so you better believe we're in for another treat -- one that will feature Offensive Player and Rookie of the Year front-runners in Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tetairoa McMillan, respectively," Cersosimo wrote. Most people (this writer included) will say the Seahawks are the much better team coming in, but Carolina can't be overlooked.
"Dave Canales' squad already has huge wins over the Rams and Packers, and Bryce Young has proven to be clutch late in games. Young has also thrived against defenses with top-10 pressure rates this season, boasting an 8:1 TD-to-INT ratio, a 105.2 passer rating and a 5-0 record in such games."
Seahawks matchup won't be easy for Panthers
While the Panthers are playing at home, they enter this game as an underdog after the Seahawks made a statement in their last win against the San Francisco 49ers at home to get back into first place.
"Notably, the Seahawks enter this contest with the fourth-highest pressure rate (39.4) in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats," Cersosimo wrote.
"Does Young have another stellar outing against an elite defense in him? It's certainly possible; I won't be shocked if he leads Carolina to its ninth victory of the season. But the Seahawks are one of the league's best teams, top to bottom. They've proven it, week in and week out, and it all starts withSam Darnold, who has never looked more comfortable in an offense no matter the game situation."
Ultimately, the matchup is a strong one on both sides that will force each team to play its best, but if the Panthers can compete at their peak, they have a shot to beat anyone in the NFC.
Kickoff between the Seahawks and Panthers is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside Bank of America Stadium. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -Empty heading
Carolina Panthers’ power rankings spot rises with playoff odds
Major takeaways from the Panthers’ stunning home win vs. Bucs
Dave Canales gushes over great game from Bryce Young vs. Bucs
Panthers studs & duds from their huge win over the Buccaneers
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.Follow JeremyBrener