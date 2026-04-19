Omar Cooper Jr. Over Kenyon Sadiq, 2 Star Safeties? Why it’s the Wrong Choice

NFL Draft week has arrived, and with each passing day, anticipation builds. Trades are expected, surprising draft picks will be made, and the Carolina Panthers face a significant first-round decision. Experts and insiders across the NFL predict a variety of possible directions for this choice.

NFL Analyst Projects National Champion Receiver to Land in Carolina

Omar Cooper Jr. participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the latest mock drafts is courtesy of CBS Sports’ JP Acosta. Acosta has the Panthers selecting Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr, the ultra-productive wide receiver who was the go-to weapon for the inevitable first pick in the draft, Fernando Mendoza.

Cooper has quickly risen on draft boards over the last few weeks due to his YAC potential and his route running down the field as a vertical threat. Cooper also separates really well, and rarely makes mistakes as far as drops or fumbling the ball. He’s also not afraid to get his hands dirty and support as a blocker.

Cooper had an excellent final season at Indiana, recording 69 catches, 937 yards, and 13 touchdowns, which was tied for third in the country. Despite all the impressive things Cooper was able to do in 2025, the Panthers would be wrong to take him in the first round if the draft shakes out as it does in this mock draft.

Panthers Pass On Top TE Prospect in Mock Draft

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq hurdles over Penn State cornerback Audavion Collins as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Is there a large majority of mock drafts that project Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq to the Panthers? Yes. Does it feel repetitive at times? Yes. That doesn’t mean it’s the wrong decision, though, because Sadiq is a freak of nature at the tight end position, and the Panthers literally don’t have a TE1 on the roster right now. Sadiq is 40 pounds heavier than Omar Cooper Jr, and still ran a faster 40-yard dash time than Cooper did

Sadiq’s not only an insane athlete, but also has phenomenal skills as a pass catcher, being able to go get contested catches and bring down difficult ones, has fluid route running that makes him a threat to all three levels of a defense, and, like Omar Cooper Jr., has really reliable hands.

Sadiq recorded 560 passing yards and 8 touchdowns on the season for the Oregon Ducks. Not only does Sadiq present a massive threat as a pass catcher, but he's a willing blocker, not elite as a blocker yet, but isn't afraid and gives max effort in that facet of the game, which means he'll get better over time.

2 of the Top 3 Safeties Passed Up By Carolina

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman, right, brings down Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The other most notable facet of this mock draft was the Panthers’ passing up on both Oregon’s Dillon Thieneman and Toledo’s Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, who have both been mocked to Carolina in various other mock drafts.

This feels like the right call. Unlike Sadiq, who would join a weak tight end room, the Panthers’ safety room should be solid in 2026 with Nick Scott returning and Lathan Ransom still on the roster, who can still become a really good player. Safety isn’t as urgent as tight end, so passing on both safeties is acceptable despite their talent.

FInal Thoughts

The Panthers also don't need to find a receiver in round one. This is a very deep receiver class with strong talent from round one through even round three. The Panthers shouldn't feel pressured to draft a third first-round receiver in a row when other positions, like tight end and edge rusher, could offer more value to the Panthers in round one.