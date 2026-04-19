5 Current Panthers Players Who Could Lose Their Jobs on Draft Night

The Carolina Panthers got multiple starters and impactful backups in the 2025 NFL draft. No matter what happens, they're likely to get at least a couple of new starters next week in the 2026 draft.

Those new starters aren't entering empty depth chart spaces. They'll replace incumbent starters. Here are the five most likely to lose their jobs in about a week.

Xavier Legette

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs on to the field | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If making a prediction, Xavier Legette is the safest one. The Panthers are extremely likely to pick a wide receiver, and as long as that WR isn't a late-round flyer, they will supplant Legette as WR3.

He's been extremely disappointing, hence the need for another wideout. So when the Panthers address that need, Legette is the one who will go the bench and might end up on the trade market.

Trevin Wallace

The Panthers signed Devin Lloyd as the primary linebacker, but that still leaves Trevin Wallace as the secondary. He's been underwhelming and injury-prone, and the draft has a very deep linebacker class, especially in rounds two and three.

The Panthers met with Jacob Rodriguez and Anthony Hill Jr., both of whom are round-two options. They would also both be instant upgrades over Wallace.

Ja'Tavion Sanders

Really, Ja'Tavion Sanders is a placeholder name. He's not really that much better than Tommy Tremble. Whichever one is the starter could easily be replaced in the draft, though, and it doesn't have to be with an early pick.

Kenyon Sadiq would be the most likely option to replace him, but the Panthers may not pick him. Oscar Delp, Eli Stowers, and other mid-round picks would probably win the starting job in training camp, too.

Luke Fortner

Tyler Shough (6) looks to pass as center Luke Fortner (79) blocks | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Panthers signed Luke Fortner to replace Cade Mays, but he's the only center on the roster. The Panthers are extremely likely to target one in the third round or later, but that doesn't mean Fortner's job is secure.

He's the de facto starter right now, but there would be a competition, and a prospect could easily outplay him. He's a solid player, but there's a reason he signed for one year at less than $5 million, so he could end up as the depth piece.

Rasheed Walker

We vehemently believe the Panthers should not be targeting a tackle in the first round one, but it's definitely possible. And if they draft someone that early, it's not to be a backup. Rasheed Walker is good, but he's not untouchable.

So if the Panthers end up with Kadyn Proctor, Blake Miller, or Caleb Lomu, they'll start, and they won't start over Taylor Moton on the right side. They'll supplant Walker, whose contract is a steal but makes it easy to use him as depth.