One Disturbing Number Stands Out the Most for the Carolina Panthers

There’s a lot that can be done with numbers when it comes to sports. However, the key to a successful conclusion after analyzing these figures is putting them in the proper perspective.

Utilizing numerous factors, Matt Okada of NFL.com assembled the “most defining number” for each of the league’s 32 teams. When it came to the Carolina Panthers, the subject matter was a no-brainer. Nevertheless, it once again points out a major flaw for this team that has not been a one-year problem.

Panthers hope they have found the solution to their biggest issue

“Carolina took a broad step forward in 2025,” stated Okada, “but still suffered from one glaring weakness: a 26.2 percent quarterback pressure rate that ranked dead last in the NFL. To address the issue, the Panthers signed Jaelan Phillips (63 pressures in 2025) and Devin Lloyd, whose 16 pressures from middle linebacker alignment were tied for most in the league last season...”

Ejiro Evero has been the Panthers’ defensive coordinator dating back to 2023. In that 51-game span, no team in the league has totaled fewer quarterback traps (89) than Carolina. They finished with only 30 sacks this past season, down from 32 in 2024. In his first season in Charlotte, Evero’s defense amassed an NFL-low 27 sacks.

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In 2025, veteran defensive lineman Derrick Brown and second-round draft choice Nic Scourton tied for the team lead with five sacks. The previous season, Jadeveon Clowney and A’Shawn Robinson—both no longer with the club—each totaled a club-high 5.5 quarterback traps.

A healthy Jaelan Phillips will add up to big things for Carolina’s defense

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Ironically, Phillips finished with a combined five sacks during his two-team stint this past season with the Miami Dolphins and later (via trade), the Philadelphia Eagles. More significantly, the 2021 first-round pick of the ‘’Fins played in a combined 18 games (including playoffs) this past season. That’s certainly a positive for Phillips, who missed a combined 22 regular-season contests from 2023-24.

During his first two NFL seasons, the former UCLA Bruin/turned Miami Hurricane played in all 34 regular-season contests. He combined for 103 tackles, 15.5 sacks, and three fumble recoveries. In a 2022 playoff loss at Buffalo, Phillips racked up nine tackles and a half-sack. All told, he and Scourton could wind up making a very formidable duo.

Newcomer Devin Lloyd will also contribute to the pass rusher

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Meanwhile, the addition of Lloyd is obviously another piece that should help the Panthers’ defense apply more pressure to opposing quarterbacks. The rangy performer comes off his first Pro Bowl campaign, and finished with six of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 31 takeaways this past season.

The last time the Panthers finished with at least 40 sacks in a season was in 2019, when they totaled 53 QB traps. That would something for Canales’s team to shoot for in 2026, and that kind of improvement can only up to good things for a defensive unit that made big strides a year ago—save for this one key area.