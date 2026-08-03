Carolina Panthers May Just Survive Nic Scourton's Brutal Injury

Pass, rush, and sack. All are obviously four-letter words. In the case of the Carolina Panthers, the mere combination of these words in any kind of combination brings up a very sore spot when it comes to corralling opposing signal-callers.

Dating back to 2023 and under coordinator Ejiro Evero, the club has amassed an NFL-low 89 sacks—10 fewer than the New England Patriots (99), who have the second-fewest QB traps over the past three seasons. In Evero’s first season as the club’s defensive coordinator, Carolina finished with a league-low 27 sacks.

Rushing the passer has been a problem for the Panthers

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In his first year as president of football operations/general manager in 2024, Dan Morgan tapped free agency and added Jadeveon Clowney, A’Shawn Robinson (from Giants), and D.J. Wonnum. Clowney and Robinson tied for team lead with 5.5 sacks, and Wonnum was third (4.0). The Panthers did improve their quarterback trap total by five (32), but it was tied for the third-fewest sacks in the league.

The 2025 offseason brought Patrick Jones II (Vikings) in free agency and edge rushers Nic Scourton (2-Texas A&M) and Princely Umanmielen (3-Mississippi) in the draft. Jones managed to play in only four games due to injuries, but Scourton improved on a weekly basis. He wound up tying for the team lead with Derrick Brown, racking up five sacks. However, the Panthers’ 30 QB traps were once again tied for the third-fewest in the NFL.

How will the Panthers overcome the loss of Nic Scourton?

Enter 2026. Scourton is out after suffering a torn ACL on the first day of training camp. The team was counting on him and high-priced newcomer Jaelan Phillips to become a very dangerous 1-2 punch off the edge. Now those plans have to change. The Panthers did bring back Cam Gill, who played in 10 games with the team in 2024. Meanwhile, the solution may have already been on Carolina’s roster.

Phillips calls Princely Umanmielen the best natural pass rusher on the team. — Joe Person (@josephperson) July 28, 2026

Umanmielen played in a total of 16 regular-season games during his rookie season, as well as the playoff clash with the Los Angeles Rams. He finished with 20 regular-season stops (2 for losses), 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hits, and a forced fumbles. He also contributed on special teams with four tackles and a fumble recovery.

The 6’4”, 244-pound performer only saw 222 snaps on defense (22 percent) in 2025 but that will surely change this upcoming season. Keep in mind that in five collegiate campaigns at the University of Florida (4) and Ole Miss (1), Umanmielen racked up 38.0 sacks and four forced fumbles in 57 contests. That includes 13.5 sacks in his lone season with the Rebels.

Princely Umanmielen was one of several @Panthers defensive linemen that flashed during Friday's FanFest.



"Princely since the beginning of camp has really been one of our guys on defense chasing the ball all over the field..." pic.twitter.com/Kf92o9fZwy — Chase Justice WYFF News 4 (@ChaseJusticeTV) August 1, 2026

The return of Jones, Phillips’ presence, as well as the pass-rushing skills of another free-agent addition, Devin Lloyd, are obviously major factors here. And some more playing time on defense for Umanmielen could add up to some big things for a Panthers’ defense desperate for a pass rush.