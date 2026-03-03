Why Jaguars' Devin Lloyd is in a Tier of His Own

It is fair to say that Jacksonville Jaguars star linebacker Devin Lloyd is the best free agent this offseason. Lloyd is coming off a great season, and many teams are looking to pick up his services this offseason.

Lloyd was the best player on the Jaguars' defense last season, and he was one of the best in the NFL at his respective position. The linebacker was a huge reason why the Jaguars' defense finished in the top 10 last season, and now they have a huge decision to make.

Lloyd is getting viewed as a free agent that you have to get signed. Whether it is for the Jaguars or any other team going after.

Lloyd is going to be looking at different teams as well and see what the market is for him when it comes to getting his money and how big he could go about his contract. For the Jaguars, they want him back, but there is no guarantee of that happening. Just like every big-time free agent name, they have the chance to go anywhere.

Lloyd's Place

It will be a huge loss for the Jaguars if they cannot get Lloyd to come back to Jacksonville. They are going to do everything they can to bring him back, but at the end of the day, it is a business, and if it does not work, then they will have to look elsewhere to fill the hole. Many teams are going to be willing to give Lloyd money that Jacksonville cannot. That is going to be something to watch closely, but Lloyd could decide to go back to Jacksonville because they are the better team.

One thing that is a fact, is that Lloyd is on a tier of his own when it comes to the linebacker position in this free agent class.

"Lloyd will be a difficult evaluation for some teams. In 2024, Lloyd struggled so badly that the Jaguars really should have considered benching their 2022 first-round pick," said Bill Barnwell of ESPN. "There wasn't a great effort level from him on tape, and he looked like he wasn't up to the standards of being a starting-caliber linebacker. It was easy for the new Jags regime to decline his fifth-year option."

"And then in 2025, Lloyd was a different player. He racked up five picks, including that pick-six of Patrick Mahomes that fueled a famous Jags victory. The effort concerns disappeared. Lloyd managed 1.5 sacks and 10 knockdowns as a blitzer."

"He wasn't a great run defender, as Lloyd took longer to make tackles on run plays (5.1 seconds) than any regular off-ball linebacker in the league and made both run tackles and stuffs at below-average rates. But Lloyd was impactful enough against the pass to earn a deserved trip to the Pro Bowl."

