Panthers Bolster D-Line In Buzzer-Beater Trade With Chargers

The Carolina Panthers, as of 6:53 pm ET, have not released their 53-man roster. The deadline, you'll recall, was 6 pm ET. The reason, perhaps, for the holdup may have been a trade.

The Panthers and Chargers came together for a last-second trade, sending Chargers defensive lineman Te-Rah Edwards to Carolina.

The #Panthers are trading for #Chargers DT Te-Rah Edwards, sources say. One last one before the buzzer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2026

After the trade was announced, Ian Rapoport came back to add that the Panthers sent a 2028 sixth-round pick to the Chargers in exchange for Edwards.

The Panthers have some weaknesses that are clear after the preseason, and defensive line depth is one of them. Despite adding Lee Hunter and standout rookie UDFA Aaron Hall, there wasn't much depth up front.

So, the Panthers are taking a swing at adding another defensive lineman, which certainly impacts their roster setup.

Why make this trade?

Los Angeles Chargers helmets at training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier today, the Panthers did announce some cuts, and among them were defensive linemen. Kyon Barrs and Elijah Garcia were among the most notable. Garcia had a really good Hall of Fame Game, but he failed to stand out after that.

With Aaron Hall winning that battle, it was clear none of the other options were worth a roster spot. That still didn't leave the Panthers with the ideal depth up front. They know well how important defensive line depth is, because a lack of it led them to a historically bad defense in 2024.

The Panthers are also going to rely on defense this year, clearly. They've invested heavily in that side of the ball and want to field a good defense to aid the offense.

That's why they made a deal for Te-Rah Edwards instead of signing someone like Cedric Tillman, Evan Neal, or JuJu Smith-Schuster.

There is a chance that Edwards doesn't make much of an impact. However, reporting from Chargers land is that he was decent and impactful at times in the last few years. He just got caught in between for this roster and the Chargers wanted to recoup some value.

According to Next Gen Stats, Edwards had five pressures (10.2% pressure rate against pass) and a stuff in 96 preseason snaps.



The 6-2, 305-pound DL played at Illinois and spent the past two offseasons in LA with Harbaugh and company.#Panthers get ahead of the waiver wire for… https://t.co/IOQBeZ7S7l — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 30, 2026

It's highly likely that Edwards doesn't play much, though. The Panthers likely have Derrick Brown, Bobby Brown, Cam Jackson, Aaron Hall, Lee Hunter, and others in front of him. Tershawn Wharton isn't going to be out forever, either.

But for now, it's a nice depth piece for a pretty inconsequential trade haul. The Panthers could do a lot worse than taking a swing at improving the depth up front for a late-round pick.